Clara Tauson’s stellar victory against Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Canadian Open saw her become the fifth player to accomplish a formidable feat in 2025.

The world No 19 downed Swiatek, the No 2 seed, 7-6(1), 6-3 in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal.

Tauson ended Swiatek’s nine-match winning streak that included her Wimbledon title run. It avenged Tauson’s 4-6, 1-6 defeat to the 24-year-old Pole in the last 16 at the All England Club last month.

The Dane’s triumph was her fifth career top 10 win and second against a top five opponent — after she beat world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Dubai in February.

She is the fifth player to defeat both Sabalenka and Swiatek in 2025 after Madison Keys, Mirra Andreeva, Coco Gauff and Jelena Ostapenko.

Asked how she felt in her on-court interview, Tauson said: “Unreal. Totally unreal.”

On her strategy, she said: “Yeah, I don’t know. I was playing good tennis in tough conditions here with the wind, but yeah, I really tried my best to keep my head cool and keep working, even though I got broken in the second set.

WTA Tour News

Coco Gauff v Iga Swiatek for No 2 spot in WTA Rankings: How battle shapes up after Canadian Open exits

Iga Swiatek’s army of snipers will be waiting for her to fail as this champion follows different rules

“I was feeling confident and I’m really happy about the win.”

Tauson added: “I just felt like after I won the first set that I needed to continue, because I know she’s never going to give up, and she’s going to come out firing no matter what.

“I think obviously getting a win against her after losing to her in Wimbledon and a couple of weeks ago is obviously nice, because I was not feeling great in that match, and I felt like I was playing some good tennis in Wimbledon. So I felt like if I could keep that going, I thought I had a shot.”

Tauson’s run to the last eight in Canada has lifted her two places to a projected new career-high position of 17th in the Live WTA Rankings.

The 22-year-old will face world No 8 and Australian Open winner Madison Keys in the quarter-finals in Montreal.

She is chasing her fourth and biggest career title, having secured her three to date at WTA 250 level.

READ NEXT: 5 youngest women to beat No 1 seed at a WTA 1000 event: Victoria Mboko joins Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva

