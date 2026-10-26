2026 WTA Finals Stats: How Rybakina, Sabalenka, Andreeva, Gauff, Noskova performed ahead of Indian Wells event

World No 1 Elena Rybakina will lead the eight-player field at the 2026 WTA Finals and here we look at the stats of the players who will feature in Indian Wells.

Defending champion Rybakina was the first woman to confirm her place at the season-ending tournament with her ticket secured on the back of her title run at the US Open in September.

Two-time WTA Finals runner-up Aryna Sabalenka was next to get the nod before she was joined by 2026 Grand Slam winners Mirra Andreeva and Linda Noskova. The American pair of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff were next in line before Elina Svitolina became the seventh player to qualify.

That left one spot up for grabs with Karolina Muchova, Iga Swiatek and Marta Kostyuk battling it out for a ticket to the United States.

An injury forced Swiatek out of the Ningbo Open, which ended up hopes before Kostyuk joined her on the injury list as Muchova completed the field.

WTA News

Elena Rybakina reacts after beating Leylah Fernandez in Ningbo Open final

WTA Rankings: Elena Rybakina on brink of year-end No 1 feat, Leylah Fernandez +7, Katerina Siniakova +37

For Swiatek, who won the tournament in 2024, it will be the first time since 2020 that she won’t feature at the WTA Finals.

As for this year’s line-up, three players will make their debuts with Andreeva, Noskova and Muchova qualifying outright for the first time while Rybakina, Gauff and Svitolina are former champions.

2026 WTA Finals line-up

1. Elena Rybakina – 8,001 in Live Rankings Race

W-L record: 53-14

Titles: 4

WTA Ranking: 1

Prize money for year to date: $11,100,9491

The world No 1 is the only WTA Finals finalist who is still in action, but she is assured of starting the tournament as the top seed.

Rybakina, of course, won the Australian Open and US Open to become a three-time Grand Slam winner while she also lifted the Stuttgart Open crown and the Ningbo Open trophy. The Kazakhstan star was also a runner-up at Indian Wells and Canada.

She is the defending champion after winning the 2025 tournament undefeated and will appear at the event for the fourth year in a row.

2025 WTA Finals champion Elena Rybakina with her trophy

2. Aryna Sabalenka – 6,550 points

W-L record: 47-11

Titles: 3

Current Ranking: 2

Prize money for year to date: $8,109,243

It is the first time since 2022 that Sabalenka will head to the WTA Finals without winning a Grand Slam during the year as she finished runner-up to Rybakina at both Melbourne Park and Flushing Meadows.

She also lost her No 1 crown to the Kazakh star, but she did beat Rybakina in the Indian Wells Open final while she also won the Miami Open and Brisbane International.

Sabalenka will make her sixth consecutive appearance at the tournament with her best performances coming in 2022 and 2025 when she was a runner-up.

3. Mirra Andreeva – 6,306 points

W-L record: 50-16

Titles: 3

Ranking: 3

Prize money for year to date: $7,152,615

What a year it has already been for the Andreeva as she won her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros and also lifted trophies at the Adelaide International and Linz Open.

The 19-year-old also finished runner-up at the Miami Open and China Open with the latter result helping her to secure a new career-high of No 3 in the WTA Rankings.

Andreeva, who was an unused alternate at teh 2025 tournament, is in a battle for the No 2 spot with Sabalenak while she still has an outside chance of overtaking Rybakina at No 1 in the rankings.

4. Jessica Pegula – 5,825 points

W-L record: 50-14

Titles: 2

Ranking: 4

Prize money for year to date: $5,733,469

The American won the WTA 1000 Dubai Championship in February and finished runner-up at the Cincinnati Open while she was a semi-finalist at the Australian Open and US Open.

Her other title came at Charlestone where she successfully defended her WTA 500 crown while she was also a runner-up at the Berlin Open and Washington DC Open.

This will be her sixth appearance at the WTA Finals – she played as an alternate in 2021 – with her best run coming in 2023 when she finsihed runner-up.

5. Coco Gauff – 5,773 points

W-L record: 47-15

Titles: 1

Ranking: 5

Prize money for year to date: $7,077,496

The two-time Grand Slam winner has won only one title so far in 2026 and that was the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open, but reached the finals of the Miami Open and Italian Open.

Her best performances at the majors were at Wimbledon and the US Open where she lost in the semi-finals.

Gauff- who will play at the tournament for a fifth year in a row – won the 2024 WTA Finals, but then exited the tournament after the round-robin phase in 2025.

Coco Gauff holds the 2024 WTA Finals trophy

6. Elina Svitolina – 5,229 points

W-L record: 48-15

Titles: 2

Ranking: 6

Prize money for year to date: $4,423,970

The former world No 3 will play at the WTA Finals for the first time since 2019 with her ticket coming on the back of winning the Italian Open and Auckland Open while she was a runner-up in Dubai.

Svitolina was also a semi-finalist at the Australian Open and a quarter-finalist at Roland Garros.

The Ukrainian won the WTA Finals in 2018 and reached the final the following year.

7. Karolina Muchova – 4,725 points

W-L record: 41-12

Titles: 2

Ranking: 7

Prize money for year to date: $4,942,922

Muchova will play at the season-ending for the first time in her career and she was the final player to book her ticket on the back of Swiatek and Kostyuk’s injuries.

The Czech finished runner-up to Noskova at Wimbledon and won the Qatar Open and Bad Homburg Open while she was also reached the final in Bad Homburg and the semi-final in Miami.

8. Linda Noskova – 4,354 points

W-L record: 35-15

Titles: 2

Ranking: 8

Prize money for year to date: $7,606,284

Although Noskova is eighth in the race, she was one of the early qualifiers due to the “Grand Slam rule” as provision is made for one current major winner who sits between eighth and 20th in the WTA Race.

Noskova, who will play at the WTA Finals for the first time, secured her ticket on the back of winning Wimbledon while she also lifted the Berlin Open.