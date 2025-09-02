Aryna Sabalenka has been the standout player on the WTA Tour the past few years so what is it like being the boyfriend of the world’s best tennis player?

Three-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka’s partner Georgios Frangulis has given insight into being the significant other of the world No 1 while he also opened up about his business adventure with tennis great Novak Djokovic.

Sabalenka and Frangulis – the founder of global superfood brand Oakberry – started dating in April 2024 and the Brazilian has experienced several highs and lows on and off the court with the Belarusian over the past year.

Being on the sidelines when your partner is going through different emotions during a match is incredibly difficult, but Frangulis knows exactly what to do to keep Sabalenka calm.

In an interview with Claytennis and RG Media, he explained: “Sitting in the box during tough matches is by far the hardest part. I never say anything during matches.

“I try not to show too much emotion, because Aryna notices everything – what everyone is doing in the box. I just clap as loudly as I can and make sure she feels supported. For me, the most important part comes afterwards – making sure she’s feeling good overall once the match is over.”

Sabalenka has suffered some tough defeats in recent months as she lost in the semi-final at Wimbledon against Amanda Anisimova and before that she appeared on course for a first French Open title as she dominated the final against Coco Gauff early on, but ended up losing in three sets.

The Belarusian also lost this year’s Australian Open final against Madison Keys.

How does Frangulis cheer her up?

“I just say that I love her and, ‘on to the next one’. She’s used to losses, though thankfully she’s more used to winning,” he said. “It’s all about showing support and reminding her that tomorrow is another day.

“Tennis is probably the toughest sport in the world – you’re out there alone, and in the end you lose more often than you win. The key is letting her know I’ll always be there for her.

As Frangulis mentioned, she has more wins than losses so they do get to celebrate quite a lot

Her most recent major title came at the 2024 US Open when she defeated Jessica Pegula in straight sets, sparking wild celebrations on and off the court.

“We had a lot of friends in town. I can’t give too many details (laughs), but it was an amazing celebration and a really special night. It was also my birthday, so everything lined up perfectly,” he revealed.

Frangulis is a businessman in his own right as besides his Oakberry brand, he is also part of investment group OutField, which has bought a stake in French second-tier football team Le Mans.

There are several famous names part of the Le Mens deal with tennis great Novak Djokovic top of the list while former F1 drivers Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen have also joined the venture.

“Novak has been an idol of mine forever, long before we became friends. I always admired him for his achievements,” Frangulis said. “When the Le Mans opportunity came up, I decided to invest in the club and brought in some investors who made a lot of sense.

“Since we’re talking about sports investment, I’d say Novak is the GOAT standard in terms of mindset and sharpness as an athlete. He fell in love with the project immediately – it just made sense.

“Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen also joined us, which fits perfectly with the motorsport heritage of Le Mans and its famous race.

“I love being around Novak and learning from him. And I think it’s good for him, too. He’s been on a tennis court his whole life, so exploring new areas is exciting for him. He’s a great listener, very curious about business, politics, everything. That’s why any conversation with him is always engaging and fun.”