Aryna Sabalenka is one of five players to earn over $5million in prize money on the WTA Tour in 2025, and the Belarusian star is almost $3million clear at the top of the list.

There are 61 women who have collected at least $1million in on-court earnings so far this season. Emma Raducanu sits in 33rd place, having earned $1,423,426 ($26,470 in doubles).

Here are the top 10 earners on the WTA Tour so far in 2025.

10. Naomi Osaka – $2,485,627 ($10,000 in doubles)

Naomi Osaka was a runner-up at the WTA 1000 tournament in Canada and the WTA 250 in Auckland, while she also made the semi-finals at the US Open.

9. Elena Rybakina – $2,915,282 ($26,470 in doubles)

Elena Rybakina won her only title of the campaign so far at the WTA 500 in Strasbourg, and she reached the last four in Dubai, Montreal and Cincinnati.

8. Jessica Pegula – $3,856,128 ($169,603 in doubles)

Jessica Pegula was a runner-up at the Miami Open, a semi-finalist at the US Open and a quarter-finalist at the Qatar Open.

7. Madison Keys – $4,077,787 ($32,900 in doubles)

Madison Keys collected $2,209,109 for winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open after she started the season by winning the WTA 500 in Adelaide. She was also a semi-finalist in Indian Wells.

6. Jasmine Paolini – $4,567,797 ($1,085,598 in doubles)

Jasmine Paolini won her only title of 2025 to date at the Italian Open, and she has also reached a final in Cincinnati and a semi-final in Miami in 2025.

5. Mirra Andreeva – $4,608,841 ($689,309 in doubles)

Mirra Andreeva claimed successive WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells, while she also reached quarter-finals at the French Open, Wimbledon, Madrid and Rome.

4. Amanda Anisimova – $6,210,577 ($10,000 in doubles)

Amanda Anisimova was a runner-up at back-to-back Grand Slams at Wimbledon and the US Open, and she has won WTA 1000 tournaments in Doha and Beijing this year.

3. Coco Gauff – $6,678,845 ($188,940 in doubles)

Coco Gauff collected $2,901,024 for securing her first French Open title — and second major in total — in June.

The world No 3 was a runner-up at the WTA 1000 tournaments in Madrid and Rome during the clay season, while she made quarter-finals at the Australian Open and in Cincinnati.

2. Iga Swiatek – $9,334,282 ($200,000 in doubles)

Iga Swiatek claimed $4,069,500 for winning her maiden Wimbledon crown and sixth Grand Slam overall in July.

The world No 2 also triumphed at the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati and the WTA 500 in Seoul, while she was a runner-up in Bad Homburg. The Pole reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Doha, Indian Wells and Madrid.

1. Aryna Sabalenka – $12,133,419

Aryna Sabalenka has been the best player on the WTA Tour in 2025, and she crowned her campaign with her triumph at the US Open last month.

The world No 1’s victory at Flushing Meadows, which saw her claim her first major of the season and fourth in total, earned her a record Grand Slam winner’s cheque of $5,000,000

The Belarusian was also a finalist at both the French Open and the Australian Open this year, as well as a semi-finalist at Wimbledon. She secured WTA 1000 titles in Miami and Madrid and a 500 title in Brisbane, while she was a runner-up in Indian Wells and Sttutgart.

