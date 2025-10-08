The swelteringly hot conditions in Wuhan have been a talking point throughout the final W1000 event of the year, with Emma Raducanu among those struggling to deal with the humid heat in China.

British No 1 Raducanu quit her first round match in Wuhan against America’s Ann Li due to dizziness, while Jelena Ostapenko also pulled out of her opening match due to the heat.

Now world No 6 Jessica Pegula has waded into the debate over the levels of heat that are acceptable to play tennis and she offered up some pointed comments.

A heat rule has been used in Wuhan this week that kicks in when temperatures are soaring, with the roof on Centre Court partially closed to protect players and fans in attendance.

Responding to a question from Tennis365 in Wuhan after her draining three-set win against fellow American Hailey Baptiste, Pegula suggested players need to deal with the conditions and have to be prepared for intense heat.

“I think the roof situation obviously helps. It was super humid today,” she began.

“I honestly wasn’t bothered by the heat at all. It was just very humid. So I was just sweating a lot, but having that little bit of shade, I think, definitely helps.

“The other day was very, very hot. I’m from Florida and I’m used to the heat, but it was hot. I was feeling it. I think everyone who had to play that day was really struggling.

“But the heat rule went into effect until it calmed down? So I think it’s just something that we have to keep looking at the heat rule.

“The heat, honestly, is part of the conditions and it’s part of our sport.

“So I also think, you know, a lot of these tournaments now that have roofs, like, they’ll half close it, and it’s kind of like, oh, well, like, is it an indoor tournament or an outdoor tournament? Or an outdoor tournament?

“I also think that it can get a little bit confusing when the conditions can kind of change drastically based on a tournament just deciding that they want some shade for fans, that can really change conditions as well.

“Sometimes I don’t necessarily think it is always the right thing to do, or maybe totally fair as well, because at the same time, you know, if it’s listed as an outdoor tournament, you should be ready to play in the heat.

“If there’s a heat rule and it’s way too hot and it’s unsafe for kids and ball kids and players to be out there, then 100% that should be in effect. And we should just wait for it to get better. ”

The debate over safe levels of heat for tennis to be played in has rumbled on for many years, with the ATP 1000 event in Shanghai also being played in brutal heat in China this week.

Novak Djokovic was sick on court during his hard-fought three-set third round win over Yannick Hanfmann and admitted he conditions were hard to deal with.

“It’s the same for every player out on the court, but it’s brutal,” said the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

“It’s brutal when you have over 80 per cent of humidity day after day, particularly for the guys when they’re playing during the day with heat, with sun, it’s even more brutal.”

