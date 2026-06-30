Grand Slam finalist John Lloyd has told Tennis365 that the Wimbledon men’s draw is “wide open” as he raised concerns about Jannik Sinner and also commented on Carlos Alcaraz’s injury.

World No 1 Sinner is the reigning champion at Wimbledon, and he is a firm favourite to defend his crown in the absence of Alcaraz — the world No 2 and his biggest rival.

Alcaraz is not competing at Wimbledon due to a right wrist injury that also forced him to miss the 2026 French Open.

Sinner won all five of the Masters 1000 events played so far in 2026, but his fourth and most recent Grand Slam title was his maiden victory at Wimbledon a year ago.

The 24-year-old Italian was an overwhelming favourite to triumph at Roland Garros 2026, but he collapsed physically in a shock second round loss to Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Alexander Zverev, the world No 3, took advantage of the French Open draw opening up to claim his first Grand Slam title.

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In an exclusive interview with Tennis365, Lloyd said tennis “needs” Alcaraz to return from his injury.

“I heard that he’s now running without the cast, so that’s a good sign,” said Lloyd, who was a runner-up at the Australian Open in 1977.

“The wrist is always a nasty injury. Quite frankly, we need him back, big time.”

The former British No 1 went on to describe what happened to Sinner in Paris as “very strange” and analysed how it could impact Wimbledon.

“The Sinner situation was very strange. I don’t get that, I don’t get that he couldn’t close out one game,” said the former world No 23.

“It was very strange, it was one of the strangest things I’ve seen actually, in terms of a great champion, for it to go that quickly, from a position where he almost just had to get the ball over the net to win.

“[Cerundolo] basically knew he was gone. For Sinner not to get one game and close it, it was a big surprise.

“Wimbledon for me, people have got to be looking at it going, ‘well, we don’t quite know about Jannik after the French.’

“And if something could happen to him, the rest of the draw must be thinking…

“And without Alcaraz. I know [Novak] Djokovic is still hanging in, but it’s a pretty much wide open draw — if you take out Sinner, and Sinner may not be 100%. We don’t know.”

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