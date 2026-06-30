Iga Swiatek looks on during her loss to Yulia Putintseva at Wimbledon in 2024

Iga Swiatek was the latest player to suffer a scare in her first round match at Wimbledon.

Swiatek needed three sets to defeat Taylor Townsend, but she managed to do so despite the American playing some superb tennis on Centre Court.

The Pole ended up winning 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, but for a long time it looked as if Swiatek’s difficult season would continue with a first round exit at Wimbledon.

Instead, Swiatek produced a high enough level to dispatch Townsend, but she didn’t do enough to convince Marion Bartoli, who was watching the match for BBC 5 Live.

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Ahead of the deciding set, Bartoli said: “You get the feeling this opening game is an essential game for Iga Swiatek. There is a little bit of weird body language coming from her.

“Her coach is clearly trying to get her to look at him so he can give her a bit of help, and he actually had to shout in the end for her to look up at him. I’m sure she is feeling the stress of being the defending champion now.”

Swiatek and Francisco Roig have been working with each other since the clay court swing, but they are yet to hit top gear together.

However, Swiatek offered an instant rebuttal to Bartoli’s claims during her post-match interview at Wimbledon, suggesting her box actually helped her get through the match.

Asked about the opening game in the deciding set, Swiatek said: “It was long and many break points so in the end I’m happy I can keep my composure. I was listening to my box and they were supporting me a lot.

“I knew I needed to be solid and not look for winners or serves that would give me a point. Play more safe, have a chance t play a rally. I’m happy this game went well and into the next one.

“It all depends on the work you do after, so I’m happy I could get through a match like that,” said the World No 3. “I got quite tense in the second set and I was able to come back to my game. When there are ups and down this is the time to check and see how to change things around. We will see, but with my game I feel pretty well. It’s just a matter of consistency.”

Swiatek will play Karolina Pliskova in her second round match and could be lined up to face Serena Williams in the third round, if the American icon reaches that far in her singles comeback.