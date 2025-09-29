For the second straight event, Emma Raducanu spurned multiple match point chances as she saw her China Open campaign come to an end at the hands of Jessica Pegula on Monday.

After missing three match points in her Korea Open second-round loss to Barbora Krejcikova two weeks ago, Raducanu bounced back well to start her campaign in Beijing with a comprehensive straight-sets win over Cristina Bucsa.

However, similarly to her loss to Krejcikova, failing to prevail in a second-set tiebreak ultimately cost the Brit the match against Pegula in the third round of the WTA 1000 event, the fifth seed saving three match points in a 3-6, 7-6(9), 6-0 triumph.

Here, we look at what ranking points and prize money Raducanu leaves Beijing with following her difficult defeat.

What ranking points did Raducanu earn?

Having been forced out of the 2023 and 2024 editions of the China Open due to injury, Raducanu effectively had a free hit in Beijing — with no points to defend on her event debut.

Raducanu ensured herself of 10 ranking points merely by entering the tournament, and victory over Bucsa saw her progress to 65 ranking points for reaching round three.

However, defeat to Pegula means she will have to settle for those 65 points, just missing out on the 120 ranking points on offer for those who reach the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournament.

An extra 65 points puts Raducanu on a total of 1,563 points, and she is provisionally up two places to world No 30 in the WTA Live Rankings.

If Raducanu can stay in the top 30, it would be the highest she has been ranked in over three years, though a handful of players left in the draw can still overtake her.

What prize money did Raducanu earn?

Raducanu had already earned over $1,300,000 this season heading into the China Open, and has now added slightly more money to her 2025 winnings.

The Brit was guaranteed $35,260 for being in the second round, with 30th seed Raducanu having joined all 32 seeds in receiving an opening-round bye.

After beating Bucsa, Raducanu increased her China Open prize money to $60,400, which is what she will now take home after her defeat to Pegula on Monday.

Had she beaten the world No 7 in the third round, Raducanu would have guaranteed herself a paycheck of $103,225 for reaching round four, with this year’s champion going on to earn a staggering $1,124,380.

Raducanu is currently set to be back in action at the Wuhan Open next week, the final WTA 1000 event of the 2025 season.

