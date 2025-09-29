Lorenzo Musetti was given a frosty send-off by Chinese tennis fans after he was forced to quit his match against Lerner Tien due to injury, with his unfortunate comments earlier in the event coming back to haunt him.

The Italian called time on his quarter-final match win in Beijing as injury ended his hopes of a place in the semi-finals, with the fans in an unforgiving mood as he left the court amid a torrent of jeers.

This comes after Musetti was forced to issue a public apology after an outburst in his match against France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, when he lost his cool on court and screamed ‘these [expletive] Chinese are always coughing’ before making a gesture to the crowd and pointing to his throat.

Given sensitivities around the origins of the Covid-19 virus, those comments were widely condemned and he was quick to issue an apology on his social media platforms.

“I am truly sorry. I respect you deeply, I feel at home here, and I value the warmth and kindness I have always received from you,” said Musetti.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for what I said in frustration yesterday during my match.

“My words were directed only at a few individuals in the crowd who were coughing repeatedly and disturbing the play. They were never, in any way, meant for the Chinese people. It happened in a moment of stress and tension in the second tiebreak, but still, this is no excuse at all.

“I realize that the way I expressed myself was wrong and inappropriate, and it hurt many Chinese fans’ feelings.”

Musetti will now hope to recover in time to take his place in the draw for the ATP 1000 event in Shanghai, but he may not be looking forward to reception he receives at that event.

This incident comes on the back of American tennis star Taylor Townsend also issuing an apology after he insensitive comments about Chinese food after her recent visit to Shenzen for the Billie Jean King Cup finals.

“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen … and people eating this,” said Townsend, as she showed the food on offer at her hotel’s buffet.

“As I go back and I look … these people are literally killing frogs … bullfrogs.

“Aren’t those poisonous? Aren’t those the ones that give you warts and boils and stuff?

“And the fact that it’s all stewed up with chillies, peppers, and onions. Like oh, you really made this a dish.

“All in all I’d give this like a solid two out of 10 so far, because this is crazy.”

It didn’t take long for social media users to criticise Townsend’s comments, as she was encouraged to embrace the new culture she has stepped into with a more open mind.

So it was no surprise when Townsend returned to the same social media platform to correct her error, as she offered a fulsome apology.

“I just wanted to come on here and apologise sincerely from the bottom of my heart,” said Townsend.

“I understand that I am so privileged as a professional athlete to be able to travel all around the world and experience cultural differences, which is one of the things I love so much about what I do.

“I have had nothing but the most amazing experience and time here and in the tournament. Everyone has been so kind and so gracious and the things that I said are not representative of that at all.”

