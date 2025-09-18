Emma Raducanu failed to convert three match points as the star missed a major chance to seal crucial ranking points in a nailbiting Korea Open defeat to Barbora Krejcikova.

After a tough opening-round performance against Jaqueline Cristian on Wednesday, Raducanu returned to court on Thursday night and was impressive early on against Krejcikova, a former world No 2 and two-time Grand Slam singles champion.

The British star broke at the end of a competitive opening set to move ahead and stormed to a 5-2 lead in set two, though failed to convert a match point when attempting to serve out the match when leading 6-4, 5-3 inside the Seoul Olympic National Tennis Center.

World No 33 Raducanu was then unable to convert two match points in a dramatic second-set tiebreak, with Krejcikova pulling off a Houdini act similar to her tiebreak exploits against Taylor Townsend back at the US Open.

And, much like against Townsend in New York, Krejcikova ultimately sealed victory, storming through the decider to claim a 4-6, 7-6(10), 6-1 victory.

“It was definitely a difficult, difficult match,” said Krejcikova, in her on-court interview.

“I was very down — I don’t know how I turned it around. I’m just happy to be through and happy to be so tough in my head.

“At one point, they [the fans] started cheering, and I think I was down. It was really nice, and it definitely gave me energy.”

Defeat for Raducanu means that she missed out on the chance to test herself against world No 2 Iga Swiatek, who now awaits Krejcikova in Friday’s quarter-final line-up.

However, it also means that she faces a minor setback in her quest to be as highly ranked as possible by the end of 2025.

As things stand, Raducanu remains at world No 32 in the WTA Live Rankings, but a handful of players left in the Korea Open draw — including Krejcikova — could still move ahead of her by the end of the tournament.

Having reached the last eight of the WTA 500 event in 2024, Raducanu will drop 48 points when the WTA Rankings update next week.

The good news for Raducanu is that she has the chance to gain significant points throughout the rest of the 2025 season, with no more points to defend for the year.

The Brit injured herself in Seoul last September and did not play another tour-level event across the year, though she appears to be in good shape physically as things stand.

Raducanu is in line to next play at the WTA 1000 China Open in Beijing next week, before the final WTA 100-level event of the season at the Wuhan Open.

