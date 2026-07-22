Kyle Edmund has spoken to Tennis365 about the impact of big name absentees in the sport and also addressed British tennis’ injury problem.

High numbers of players withdrawing from tournaments due to injuries or fitness issues has been a recurring theme in the 2026 season.

Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper, Emma Raducanu, Victoria Mboko, Lorenzo Musetti and Arthur Fils are among the high-profile players who have missed big events in recent months.

In an exclusive interview with Tennis365 at the All England Club, Edmund called for a “compromise” between the tennis tours and players to try to reduce injuries.

“There’s no doubt that for the tour, having our best guys out – like this year with Alcaraz and Draper on the men’s side – is not good for the product,” said the former world No 14.

“It’s not good for the tournaments, fans… players want to see them. From a British point of view, we had our two best players, Raducanu and Draper out [of Wimbledon].

“We don’t want that, so whatever it needs to take to come to a compromise, where the tour is happy for what they need, and the players feel like there’s more of a balance in everything – I think that would be great.”

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Great Britain’s two leading players, Draper and Raducanu — who are 24 and 23 respectively — have struggled to stay healthy consistently in their short careers to date.

Edmund, who was the British men’s No 1 for much of 2018 and 2019, was only 30 when he retired from tennis in August 2025.

The 2018 Australian Open semi-finalist suffered a host of serious injury issues from 2021 onwards that meant his career at the top level effectively ended when he was in his mid-20s.

Asked about the concerning theme of top talents in British tennis struggling with injuries, Edmund did not have an explanation.

“I don’t know. It’s really hard to say because a lot of the guys, including myself, we all had our own personal team,” said the two-time ATP title winner.

“It wasn’t like it was a British tennis management setup. We all had our own people. I used foreign people, as well.

“I honestly don’t know. If we did have the answer, we would be in a better place. It’s really hard to tell.

“There’s no doubt, the way that tennis is, if you’re out, you’re not earning money, you’re losing momentum in your career, you’re losing ranking positions. So, we want to try and keep fit as much as possible.”

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