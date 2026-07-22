Stan Wawrinka at the 2026 Estoril Open with an inset of Jack Draper

The US Open is approaching and the fight for a wildcard is hotting up, with several big name stars looking to gain instant access into the Grand Slam.

Much like this year’s Wimbledon, several former top-ranked players could need a wildcard to avoid the gruelling qualification process at the Flushing Meadows event.

The likes of Stan Wawrinka, Jack Draper, Grigor Dimitrov, and Nick Kyrgios will need a wildcard to play the US Open main draw without qualifying.

Wawrinka, who is set to retire at the end of this season, has thrown his hat in the ring to play the final US Open event of his glittering career.

Speaking at the Estoril Open following his final ever exit from a clay court event, Wawrinka said: “I have requested a wildcard for the US Open. I hope to play there for the last time.

“There is also a Challenger in Cancun. If I secure the invitation for New York, I will play that Challenger to get ready. I am only guaranteed to play in the Lyon and Basel tournaments. I will still decide if I play more tournaments.”

Wawrinka will be a heavy favourite to receive a wildcard for the US Open due to his impending retirement. The Swiss star was given the same by the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon, so the pressure is on the organisers at the US Open.

More ATP Tour news

ATP 2026 US Open Entry List: Jack Draper, Grigor Dimitrov miss cut, Arthur Fery’s Grand Slam breakthrough

Andy Roddick has a theory about Carlos Alcaraz amid wrist injury concerns

This could spell bad news for the likes of Draper and Dimitrov, as the US Open has been less than forthcoming with non-US wildcards in recent years.

The American Grand Slam has an agreement in place with Roland Garros and the Australian Open to allow a space each to an Australian and French player, but otherwise they have been saved for American players.

Last year’s wildcards in the men’s draw went to Brandon Holt, Nishesh Basavareddy, Tristan Boyer, Emilio Nava, Stefan Dostanic, and Darwin Blanch.

With one less to give out due to Wawrinka’s likely wildcard, there is little to no chance that the likes of Draper, Dimitrov, and Kyrgios will get a look in.

Draper has already seemingly prepared for the US Open rejection by opting to play a Challenger event in the lead-up to the American Grand Slam.

The British star is set to play the Brownsburg Challenger in the same week at the Canadian Open, which could be fantastic preparation for US Open qualifying.

Draper will likely be playing players similar to those in Grand Slam qualifying, so it could give him a major boost heading into the Grand Slam.