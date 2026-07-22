Andy Roddick has posed a theory about Carlos Alcaraz after the Spanish superstar’s appearance at the World Cup final sparked concerns about his wrist.

On Sunday, Alcaraz attended the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina in New Jersey, and he played a prominent role in football’s showpiece occasion by bringing the trophy onto the pitch before kick-off.

Alcaraz then watched from the crowd as his country won 1-0 to claim their second World Cup title, and he later celebrated with the Spanish players on the pitch.

Cameras panned to Alcaraz several times during and after the match, and the 23-year-old was seen wearing a support on his right wrist, which raised fears among some tennis fans.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has not played in over three months due to a right wrist injury that surfaced at the Barcelona Open.

Speaking on his Served podcast, Roddick weighed in on the discussion about Alcaraz’s wrist after the world No 3’s latest public appearance.

“So, I was like, ‘oh gosh, that’s not great’, but also, if I’m him, if you’re in a bunch of people and you’ve had a wrist injury, I would 100% have some marker that’s like, ‘don’t come up and shake my hand’. Maybe that’s all it was,” said the former world No 1.

More ATP Tour News

Exclusive: ‘The tennis world needs Carlos Alcaraz back – but his injury is complicated’, says Grand Slam finalist

Novak Djokovic admits Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz ‘hurt’ him with striking confession

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“It’s interesting, ’cause all we want is for him to be back in the mix, and pragmatically I’m going, ‘take your time, long road ahead’, and it seems like he’s done that.

“It doesn’t seem like he’s rushing something or announcing a timeline where you’re going, ‘oof, are you sure?’ Listen, wrap, no wrap, I would have something, even if it was mostly fine.

“Even if it was like, ‘I’m close, I’m hitting balls’, whatever, I’m not going to go to the World Cup and shake 250 hands, and some guy that’s been on one comes and goes… like, I get it.

“So, hopefully that’s all it is. But obviously, we’re gonna have all eyes on the wrist area always, until we see him come out and he’s ripping it. So, I don’t know.”

READ NEXT: Carlos Alcaraz ‘has become a mystery’ as former world No 7 left confused by his injury

