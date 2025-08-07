Venus Williams is back on court in 2025 – and has also found happiness off it.

Despite lingering rumours that she had silently retired from tennis, the tennis legend ended her 16-month absence from the sport at the Citi DC Open in Washington this summer.

And, the 45-year-old is set to be back in action at the Cincinnati Open, ahead of her return to the Grand Slam stage at the US Open later this summer.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion has found love away from the game, with Williams confirming her engagement to Andrea Preti during her Washington campaign.

Film star

A high-profile relationship with a tennis legend will undoubtedly attract attention, though Preti is used to publicity as one of Italy’s most famous film stars.

Born in June 1987 in Copenhagen, Preti initially grew up in the Danish capital before returning to Italy, where he initially found work as a fashion model.

However, deciding to pursue his dream of acting, he moved to New York to study at the Susan Batson Academy, and is now one of the most successful film stars in his home country.

After working in a string of TV commercials, Preti broke through in 2015 thanks to the film One More Day, a film which he wrote, directed, and starred in.

Preti has gone on to star in a range of projects, including a recurring guest role in the popular Italian TV series Un Professore in 2023.

He has also become a popular figure on the red carpet, with appearances at the film premiere of Challengers and F1 in recent years.

Venus Williams relationship

Williams has rarely discussed her relationship status or personal life in public, and she had largely remained quiet about her relationship with Preti until her DC campaign.

The relationship between the two began to emerge last summer, with Preti and Williams spotted together for the first time in July 2024, holidaying with friends on the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

The pair have since engaged frequently with each other on social media, often commenting on each other’s Instagram posts, and were seen holidaying together in the Bahamas in early 2025.

Engagement rumours were first sparked when Williams was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring, though neither has publicly commented on their relationship status.

Ahead of her return to court this summer, it had been reported that the couple would marry this September in Italy, with only close family and friends present.

Tennis News

Venus Williams pens emotional message as she marks one year since major operation

Who are Victoria Mboko’s parents and siblings? Canadian star’s family inspired her rise

Williams reportedly held an intimate bachelorette party in Italy in July, with younger sister Serena among the guests.

And, speaking after her historic victory against compatriot Peyton Stearns in Washington back in July, the former world No 1 confirmed her and Preti’s plans to tie the knot.

“My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” Williams said on-court.

“There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis?

“You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying, and then you repeat it the next day.

“So he encouraged me to get through this, and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play.”

Read Next: The 10 best WTA Tour players of the 21st Century – ranked!