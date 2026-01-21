Alex Eala’s debut campaign at the Australian Open is over after her exit from the singles and doubles events, but where will the rising Filipina star play next?

The world No 49 was beaten 6-0, 3-6, 2-6 by 99th-ranked Alycia Parks in the opening round of the Australian Open women’s singles tournament on Monday.

The 20-year-old then partnered Brazilian Ingrid Martins in the women’s doubles draw, and the pair fell 6-7(3), 6-2, 3-6 to Shuko Aoyama and Magda Linette in the first round.

Eala is already massively popular in her home country, and she received remarkable support at the Grand Slam tournament of the Asia-Pacific.

She is the only player in tennis history from the Philippines to reach a tour-level final and break into the top 100 of the rankings, while she has also defeated two players ranked in the top five (Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Miami Open).

Alex Eala’s upcoming schedule

Eala’s next move will delight her home fans as she is set to compete at the inaugural edition of the Philippines Women’s Open, which will be held from 26-31 January.

The new event, which will be staged on outdoor hard courts at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Centre in Manila, is a WTA 125/Challenger level tournament. The singles draw will feature 32 players, and the total prize money on offer will be $115,000.

Alex Eala News

How has Alex Eala’s Australian Open exit affected her ranking? And what did she say after defeat?

Alex Eala draws ‘insane queue’ at Australian Open debut, but comes up short in opener

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“It’s a huge milestone in Philippine tennis, and I think it’s a big deal for all of us Filipina tennis players,” Eala told One Sports.

“It’s been a dream to have a home tournament. I’m so happy that it’s going to bring a lot if inspiration for the girls back home.”

Following the Philippines Women’s Open, Eala is scheduled to compete at the Abu Dhabi Open, a WTA 500 tournament which will be held from 1-7 February.

Nigel Gupta, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tournament director, confirmed that Eala has received a main draw wildcard for the event.

“Alexandra Eala has been given a wildcard to the main draw of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2026,” Gupta was quoted as saying by The Filipino Times.

“Fans will be excited to see who she faces and on which day when the draw is made on the opening day.”

READ NEXT: Everything Emma Raducanu said in candid press conference after her Australian Open exit

