‘Absolute crap’ – Alexander Zverev ‘lucky’ criticism sparks strong comments from ex-world No 4

A Grand Slam finalist has defended Alexander Zverev from criticism and branded suggestions that the German has been lucky this year as “absolute crap.”

Zverev overcame Flavio Cobolli in a five-set final at the 2026 French Open to claim his maiden Grand Slam title before he defeated Ben Shelton in a four-set US Open championship match to secure his second major.

Prior to his breakthrough at Roland Garros, Zverev held a 0-3 record in Grand Slams finals, and he was widely considered to be one of the best players not to win a major.

The 29-year-old’s victory over Shelton at Flushing Meadows was his only win against an opponent ranked in the top 10 across his two major title runs, and he holds a 2-8 record vs top 10 players in 2026.

Carlos Alcaraz missed the French Open and Wimbledon with a wrist injury, while Jannik Sinner did not play the US Open due to a knee injury — and the Italian also suffered a shocking physical collapse in his second round match at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz and Sinner won nine consecutive majors between them prior to this year’s French Open.

Sinner — who beat Zverev in the Wimbledon final in his most recent match — has ended his season early, while Alcaraz did not play for over four months between April and August.

Zverev is set to become the world No 1 for the first time, and some in the tennis world have argued he has been fortunate to achieve what he has this season without having to beat Sinner, Alcaraz, or Novak Djokovic.

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Speaking on his Off Court With Greg Rusedski podcast, former world No 4 Greg Rusedski had some strong words as he responded to the narrative around Zverev.

“It’s a load of rubbish. Absolute crap. This is a guy who has been dedicated to this sport since he was a youngster,” said Rusedski, who was a US Open runner-up in 1997.

“The sacrifices his parents and family made for him to achieve what he’s achieved. He’s persevered. He hasn’t given up.

“When [Rafael] Nadal and [Roger] Federer win Slams and they don’t beat top 10 players, nobody’s talking about it. Zverev had the most immense pressure on himself to win that title in Paris when he won the French Open. So from my point of view, kudos to him.

“Stop talking about this: ‘Oh, there’s no Sinner. There’s no Alcaraz. There’s no Djokovic. There’s no this, there’s no that.’

“You win a Slam, you deserve it. Not only did he win one, he won two this year. And there was Alcaraz in a draw [at the US Open]. There was Sinner in the draw [at the French Open]. There was Djokovic in the draw.

“So well done, Sascha Zverev. You can’t say getting number one… no luck. Yes, you need a little bit of fortune and luck at times.

“Sinner, Alcaraz and Djokovic [also] have luck. So, I don’t take that for a minute.

“Well-earned, well-deserved. You work hard, you persevere, you get your goals and nothing but credit to Sascha Zverev for what he’s achieved.”

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