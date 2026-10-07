ATP Rankings: Alexander Zverev continues ascend to No 1, Novak Djokovic +3, Jaume Munar +15

Jannik Sinner remains at No 1, but it is only a matter of time before Alexander Zverev replaces him at the top while Novak Djokovic is back in the top 10.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Sinner has led the way in the ATP Rankings since April this year and he is guaranteed to remain No 1 for at least a couple of weeks, but his decision to end his 2026 season early means Zverev will eventually take over at the top.

Zverev earned 90 points for his run to the China Open quarter-final to reduce the gap to the Italian to 1,280 point and it means he won’t be able to overtake Sinner even if he wins the Shanghai Masters.

But a title run would allow him to get the job done at the Vienna Open at the end of October.

Carlos Alcaraz picked up 500 points after successfully defending his Japan Open title, but he remains well adrift of the top two while he has a handy lead over fourth-placed Ben Shelton, who was not in action last week.

ATP News

Shanghai Masters withdrawals: 10 stars out as Jannik Sinner joined by ex-top 10 star, Alex de Minaur in doubt

Novak Djokovic has a message for Alex de Minaur after China Open final retirement

The big winner in the top 10 is Djokovic as the 24-time Grand Slam winner climbed three places to No 8 after he won his first title of the 2026 season by beating Alex de Minaur in the Beijing final.

Djokovic slumped out of the top 10 for the first time since 2018 on the back of his first-round exit from the US Open, but his demise was short-lived as he returned to winning ways in China.

De Minaur, who retired with an injury from the final, is up one place while Frances Tiafoe and Arthur Fils both down two spots, with the latter dropping out of the top 10.

Valentin Vacherot was a semi-finalist in Tokyo and he is rewarded with a four-place climb to a new career-high No 14. It is a timely boost as he will slump out of the top 30 once his points from the Shanghai Masters drop this week.

Jiri Lehecka was also a big winner as he is up four places to No 7 after finishing runner-up to Alcaraz, while Hubert Hurkacz is +5 after a run to the last four in Beijing.

The biggest surge inside the top 100 comes from Jaume Munar as the Spaniard is up 15 places to No 49 after his semi-final appearance at the Japan Open while Frenchman Kyrian Jacquet is +10 to a new high of No 76 after reaching the last eight.

ATP Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 11,000

2. Alexander Zverev Germany – 9,720

3. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 5,560

4. Ben Shelton United States – 4,680

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 3,890

6. Daniil Medvedev – 3,860

7. Flavio Cobolli Italy – 3,680

8. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 3,480 (+3)

9. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,430 (+1)

10. Frances Tiafoe United States – 3,380 (-2)

11. Arthur Fils France – 3,275 (-2)

12. Taylor Fritz United States – 2,880

13. Rafael Jodar Spain – 2,659

14. Valentin Vacherot Monaco – 2,450 (+4)

15. Jakub Mensik Czechia – 2,445 (-1)

16. Jiri Leheckha Czechia – 2,440 (+7)

17. Learner Tien United States – 2,395 (-2)

18. Tommy Paul United States – 2,375 (-2)

19. Brandon Nakashima United States – 2,335 (-2)

20. Francisco Cerundolo Argentina – 2,220 – (+2)