Alexander Zverev says what he’s been struggling with most ahead of Wimbledon – ‘I’ll be honest’

Alexander Zverev achieved his biggest ever victory at Roland Garros, but his attention has already turned towards the grass court swing.

The German won his first-ever Grand Slam in Paris after defeating Flavio Cobolli in a five-set final, but now he is looking to turn around his grass court form.

Zverev has only ever reached as far as the fourth round of Wimbledon and he is yet to earn an ATP Tour singles title on the surface.

He will be hoping to change that at the Halle Open, his first tournament since Roland Garros, as several top stars begin their progress on the grass.

Zverev is already looking to put his Roland Garros win in the rearview mirror as he looks to win the Halle Open for the first time in his career.

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Speaking to press ahead of the German event, he said: “The tournament is in Germany, so you want to perform and play at your best. I’ve been practising quite hard and practising quite [well]. It’s a tough adjustment from a good but long clay-court season to a grass court in a couple of days. But I’ll do my best and will be ready.”

However, Zverev also issued a worrying update about his progress on the surface ahead of his appearance at the Halle Open and Wimbledon.

Asked how his grass court game is shaping up, he responded: “I don’t know yet, I’ll be honest. I’ve only had two practice days.

“It’s a tough adjustment, it’s tough to come from the clay courts to grass courts and we didn’t have the best weather here yet, so I haven’t had a lot of practice, but tennis-wise I do feel like I’m playing good. Of course I played well the past couple of weeks, but the adjustment is the one that needs some time.

“I didn’t have time yet, so I hope the next two days will be sunshine and I can practise a lot and just be ready on the court.”

Zverev reached back-to-back finals at the Halle Open in 2016 and 2017, but he is yet to claim the title. He was beaten by Florian Mayer and Roger Federer in back-to-back years.

The star has not reached the final since, but he has played the event several times over the years.

He will play Vít Kopřiva in the first round of this year’s event as he looks to claim the first grass court title of his career.

He has been drawn in the same side of the draw as Joao Fonseca, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Bublik, and Nick Kyrgios, so it will not be easy for the number one seed.