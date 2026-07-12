Andrew Castle has declared he has been ‘put out to grass’ after commentating on his last Wimbledon final for the BBC.

The broadcaster who called his first Wimbledon men’s singles final for the BBC when Roger Federer beat Australia’s Mark Philippoussis to claim his first title at the All England Club in 2003 has made it clear that he was ‘not happy’ to be told he would be demoted from his lead commentator role if he opted to stay as part of the BBC commentary team beyond the 2026 Championships.

That ‘offer’ was never likely to be accepted from a proud former tennis player who played at Wimbledon and went on to enjoy a distinguished career as a broadcaster both on television and radio.

Castle’s contributions to the BBC coverage have long divided opinion, with online hawks always quick to criticise a commentator who has provided some of the most iconic commentary moments over the last two decades and more.

His voice will forever be on Andy Murray’s famous 2013 Wimbledon triumph, as the Scotsman ended Britain’s 77-year wait for a Wimbledon title when he beat Novak Djokovic in the final.

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“The waiting is over,” declared Castle as Murray won the final point and he was also a key part of the coverage for the 2008 final between Federer and Rafael Nadal, which is widely viewed as the best tennis match of all-time.

The BBC could and should have shown more class in the way they got rid of Castle, with the offer to demote him to lower-grade matches essentially a case of constructive dismissal.

Castle deserved more after his years of service to the BBC, but the push for younger and more diverse faces on screen may have cost him the job he loved so much.

Scotsman Andrew Cotter is widely expected to replace Castle as the BBC’s lead commentator for Wimbledon 2027 and in a chat with Tennis365, Castle looked back on his Wimbledon story with fondness.

Is there a Wimbledon final that stands out for your from the last 20 years?

Castle: So many. It is a great privilege to sit in that commentary box and to have done 20 Wimbledon Men’s Singles finals is an honour. My first final was Roger Federer v Mark Philippoussis in 2003 and I have been so lucky to see some amazing moments. The 2008 Final between Federer and Nadal is often mentioned as the best of all-time and Andy Murray’s first title in 2013 was special for so many reasons.

What are the key ingredients required to be a Wimbledon champion?

Castle: Not everyone can deal with the pressure of playing on Centre Court in the biggest matches of them all. Whatever their physical gifts, some people just struggle to perform in that cathedral-like atmosphere. It takes a lot to believe you deserve to be there and even more to believe you can win. That is why players like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are so special.

Andy Murray won his first Wimbeledon title in 2013

What is the best moment you have commentated on at Wimbledon?

Castle: It’s only when I look back now and reflect on the last 20 years that I fully appreciate how lucky I have been to commentate on Federer’s eight Wimbledon titles, Djokovic’s seven wins and as a Brit, seeing Andy Murray win the title twice was very special. It is work, it is a job, but it is an incredible job. Murray’s first title was special. It meant so much to so many people, so I’d pick that one out.

Tell us about the day Andy Murray won Wimbledon for the first time in 2013. What is your best memory of that moment?

Castle: Well, not what you would expect. I was trying to deliver a few words to reflect on this remarkable moment in British sporting history. I knew this commentary would forever be embossed onto this wonderful moment for tennis in our country but I had Tim Henman next to me and he was a little excited. Amid that joy, he jumped up to celebrate the moment and elbowed me in the head!Despite that, I still had to come up with something moderately sensible and hopefully I got it right.

Is there a line from your commentary that day that stands out in your mind?

Castle: The last game of the match does, for sure. Andy went 40-0 up, it was all done a dusted. I was in the commentary box with Tim Henman and Boris Becker and what seemed like a crowning moment all turned around. Suddenly, these two great players are in a real ding dong battle and we were looking into Andy’s eyes and you could see what he was going through. I remember saying: sporting immortality doesn’t come easily. It was a line that I was pleased to have said. You know you are in a big moment as a broadcaster and you just want to do it justice.

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