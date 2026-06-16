What Corentin Moutet did straight after sweary outburst at Queen’s as major fine looms

Corentin Moutet made headlines by uttering the F-word several times during his on-court interview at the Queen’s Club Championships.

The controversial Frenchman came through a tough three-set match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, but what followed stunned audiences.

During his on-court interview, Moutet dropped an expletive when describing his clash with Mpetshi Perricard, when he was reminded not to swear.

His response? To utter the F word a further six times in front of a stunned Jenny Drummond and Queen’s Club audience.

According to Andrew Castle, who is on commentary duty for the BBC at the tournament, Moutet apologised behind the scenes to both Drummond and the tournament.

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Speaking on commentary duty during Cameron Norrie’s first round match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Castle said: “He just apologised by the way.

“He said some rude words. He was told by Jenny Drummond, the on-court host here. He was told he can’t do that, and then he swore again. I was with Jenny downstairs at Queen’s Club and he came and said sorry to her and to the BBC and everyone else.

“He was an absolute gent about it. I think he was genuinely surprised. He’s made an error of judgement. It doesn’t stop the fact that that was very poor conduct. But he was really lovely about it.”

Moutet will play Davidovich Fokina, after he defeated Norrie in straight sets, and he will be hoping he can skirt away from the controversy of his post-match moment.

However, he will more than likely receive a heft fine from the iconic London tournament, so this moment could linger for the Frenchman throughout the week.

Sky Sports is reporting that Moutet is ‘likely to lose a chunk of his winnings’ due to his on-court outburst, so it could be a tough couple of days for the Frenchman.

Moutet has already pocketed £33,000 for winning his first round match at Queen’s, but that could be significantly tackled by the time the organisers make their decision.

Moutet’s outburst was not the first controversial moment during his match with Mpetshi Perricard, as he came to blows with the umpire earlier in the match.

The match played out over two days, with the lack of light on Monday evening causing the match to be carried over to Tuesday’s Order of Play.

Moutet refused to play any longer despite umpire James Keothavong’s pleas to play until the score was level in the set. He refused, which Annabel Croft was was ‘appalling’ behaviour.