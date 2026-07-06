Wimbledon is the oldest tennis event on the calendar and it is still clinging on to many of the traditions that began over 100 years ago at the All England Club.

Players are famously still required to wear white at the Grand Slam, which initially began in 1877, and the All England Club are still very strict with what players are and aren’t allowed to do on court.

At other Grand Slams, and ATP and WTA Tour events on the calendar, players have a little lee-way with their on-court behaviour, but it is always clamped down upon at Wimbledon.

As a result, the Grand Slam always flourishes heft fines to players and the first week’s total has reached a whopping £34,000 at this year’s event.

More tennis news

Felix Auger-Aliassime calls for rule change as he lashes out at Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek told she was ‘not good emotionally’ at Wimbledon by tennis icon

11 players have been brandished with fines for audible obscenity on-court, as well as racket abuse and unsportsmanlike behaviour.

Players who have been fined at Wimbledon 2026

Gilles Arnaud Bailly: fined £1.8k (audible obscenity)

Henrique Rocha fined penalised £1.8k (racket abuse)

Mia Pohankova: fined £1.8k (audible obscenity)

Pol Martin Tiffon: fined £1.8k (audible obscenity)

Colton Smith: fined £1.8k (audible obscenity)

Noma Noha Akugue: fined £1.8k (audible obscenity)

Hamad Medjedovic: fined £3.7k (audible obscenity)

Damir Dzumhur: £5.6k (unsportsmanlike conduct)

Thanasi Kokkkinakis: fined £5.6k (unsportsmanlike conduct)

Corentin Moutet: fined £5.6k (racket abuse)

Pierre-Hugues Herbert: fined £2.6k (racket abuse)

While the biggest players on the court have behaved adequately by the standards of the All England Club, some familiar names have appeared on the list yet again.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, who played singles and doubles at this year’s Wimbledon, was hit with a £5600 fine for unsportsmanlike during his first round defeat against Alexander Bublik.

Elsewhere, Damir Dzumhur has been hit with the same fine for his behaviour during his first round defeat to Britain’s Arthur Fery on Court 16.

The Bosnian was far from happy with the umpire for missing an appeared let call and he produced a tirade about the referees’ overall performance.

Six of the 11 players to receive fines did so for ‘audible obscenity’ that was picked up by the umpires, while three players were fined for smashing their rackets during matches.

Corentin Moutet, who was fined £30,325 for swearing seven times during a BBC interview at Queen’s, a picked up yet another sanction at a grass court event.

The Frenchman was £5600 for destroying his racket with his knee in his first round defeat to Marcos Giron at the Grand Slam. That’s 7% of his what he was paid in prize money, as he earned £80,000 for exiting at the first round stage.