Serena Williams’ time at Wimbledon came to a disappointing end, but that is unlikely to be the last time we see the icon in action.

Williams lost her first round match in the singles to Maya Joint, but a knee injury forced her out of her doubles return alongside Venus Williams.

“All I can say is stay tuned to a city near you…” wrote Williams when confirming her return at Wimbledon had come to a crashing halt.

Many expected Williams to contiunue playing and there has been whispers of the star returning to the US Open, four years after she retired at her home Grand Slam.

According to Jon Wertheim, on Served, the US Open organisers are desperate to have the 23-time Grand Slam champion return to Flushing Meadows.

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“I know there are plans for her. I think people in New York and the USTA are really keen to see her play something,” said Wertheim to Andy Roddick.

Williams has not played the US Open since 2022, when she was defeated in the third round by Ajla Tomljanović. The Australian beat the American icon in three sets to essentially end her career, although Williams dubbed the move away from tennis an ‘evolution’.

Wertheim even suggested there could be a chance Williams plays the US Open Mixed Doubles Challenge alongside Carlos Alcaraz.

“Whether it’s mixed doubles with Carlos Alcaraz, doubles, or all three,” concluded Wertheim, suggesting some kind of return for Williams is a foregone conclusion.

Williams has gone on record to praise Alcaraz for his early career so far. In an interview with ABC, she said: “He is doing incredible things. I’m an unconditional fan of Carlos. I always call him when he plays, to cheer him on.”

The US Open Mixed Doubles Challenge was introduced for the 2025 event and saw some of the biggest stars in singles combine to compete for $1 million.

Alcaraz teamed alongside Emma Raducanu, while the likes of Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper, and Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz were paired together.

The new tournament was controversially received by doubles players, who suggested their specialism was being encroached upon, but they had the final laugh.

The event was won by doubles specialists Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani, who defeated Ruud and Swiatek in the final to claim the mega prize.

One thing is for sure, however. If Williams and Alcaraz pair together for this year’s event, it could be one of the biggest talking points of the entire tennis season.

The US Open Mixed Doubles Challenge begins on Sun, 23 Aug 2026, one week before the main draw of the Flushing Meadows kicks off. Last year it was incredibly well attended and it looks to become a real staple of the New York Grand Slam.