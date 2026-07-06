Alex Eala’s run at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships came to an end with a hard-fought three-set defeat to Jasmine Paolini.

The world No 32 was beaten 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 by 13th seed Paolini in the last 16 on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Monday afternoon.

Eala‘s exit comes two days after she stunned defending champion and world No 3 Iga Swiatek in the third round.

The 21-year-old Filipina star had already achieved her best-ever result at a Grand Slam by reaching the fourth round at the All England Club.

Paolini was having a difficult 2026 season prior to Wimbledon, but the former world No 4 is now two wins away from reaching her second final at the grass-court major after she was a runner-up in 2024.

In her on-court interview, the 30-year-old Italian said: “It’s great. Stepping on this court is something special, I was looking forward to it.

“Thank you, because here it’s an amazing atmosphere, it’s something else to play tennis here. I feel so lucky to have this opportunity, and to get the win.

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“It was really tough, a rollercoaster. 2026 proved me a lot. There were tough moments but I kept working with my team supporting me.

“Every day I’m feeling better, I feel in the right way when I compete on court again. That’s the most important thing to me. Stay positive and enjoy my tennis. I love what I do but I have to enjoy it, it’s my superpower.”

Alex Eala’s Wimbledon ranking points

Alex Eala has collected 240 points for her fourth round result, which has increased her points total to 1,666.

This has lifted Eala four places to a projected new career-high ranking of world No 28 in the Live WTA Rankings.

Wimbledon WTA ranking points breakdown

Champion: 2,000 points

Finalist: 1,300 points

Semi-finalist: 780 points

Quarter-finalist: 430 points

Fourth round: 240 points

Third round: 130 points

Second round: 70 points

First round: 10 points

Alex Eala’s Wimbledon prize money

Eala has secured £300,000 in prize money for making the last 16 in London.

Wimbledon prize money breakdown

Champion: £3,600,000

Finalist: £1,800,000

Semi-finalist: £900,000

Quarter-finalist: £480,000

Fourth round: £300,000

Third round: £185,000

Second round: £126,000

First round: £80,000

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