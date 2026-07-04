Alex Eala stunned defending champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets at Wimbledon 2026, and Tennis365 watched the upset unfold inside Centre Court.

The Filipina star downed Swiatek 7-6(9), 6-2 in the third round at Wimbledon on Saturday in an enthralling contest lasting two hours and 15 minutes.

An intense and dramatic opening set spanned 84 minutes, and it was arguably the set of the 2026 Championships so far.

Having been a break down at 1-2, Eala turned the set around and had a set point on her serve at 5-3, 40-30, but she was unable to convert it, and Swiatek broke back.

In an epic tiebreak, Eala fought off a Swiatek set point at 5-6 after she had a double mini-break advantage at 5-2.

The best and, perhaps, most significant point of the match, took place with Eala facing a set point on her serve at 7-8. She prevailed in a pulsating 20-shot baseline exchange when Swiatek netted a forehand down the line.

Shortly after, Eala converted her fourth set point to win the tiebreak 11-9, and she carried the momentum into the second set as she raced into a 4-0 lead.

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The 21-year-old broke Swiatek for the third time in the set to take a 5-2 lead, and she survived four break points in a 17-point game to seal the win.

Eala has now won 12 grass-court matches this season, and seeing the left-hander play from courtside helps explain why she is having success on this surface.

Grass is the lowest-bouncing of tennis’ three surfaces, and it also tends to be the quickest.

These characteristics are a good fit for Eala’s flat, clean striking from the baseline, with grass making it easier for her to attack and finish points, which is important given she relies more on timing and placement than raw power.

Eala’s serve is widely considered to be her biggest weakness, but the lack of pace on her delivery is less of a problem on grass as she primarily hits slice serves, which are rewarded more on this surface.

It was Eala’s seventh win against a top 10 player, with three of these victories coming on grass in 2026, and it was surely the most significant result of her short career to date.

She was playing a third round match at a Grand Slam for the first time, having arrived at Wimbledon with a 1-5 record across her first five main draw major campaigns.

While Swiatek has been short of her best in 2026, she remains the most successful player of her generation, having won six Grand Slam titles and spent 125 weeks as world No 1, and despite her struggles, she was still ranked third when Wimbledon began.

This was a statement victory for Eala as it proved she belongs with — and can win against — the WTA Tour’s elite on the biggest stage in the sport.

Having been ranked 140th in March last year, Eala’s rise in the last 15 months has been remarkable, and she has climbed to a new projected career-high ranking of 28th in the Live WTA Rankings.

Next up for Eala is a fourth round clash with world No 17 Jasmine Paolini on Monday.

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