Elena Rybakina was one of the leading favourites to win the women’s singles title at Wimbledon 2026, but her campaign ended with a shock third round exit.

World No 2 Rybakina was upset 7-6(4), 6-1 by 25th seed Elise Mertens on No.1 Court at the All England Club on Saturday.

Rybakina was aiming to win a second Wimbledon title and third Grand Slam overall, having won her maiden major in London in 2022.

The big-serving Kazakh, who has secured 13 WTA Tour singles titles, has not reached a grass-court final since her Wimbledon triumph.

In her on-court interview, Mertens said: “I have no words actually. I feel a little bit like… ‘woo.’

“I’m very happy I won that first set and kept the momentum going. She’s an incredible player. She’s won Wimbledon in the past. A really tough opponent.”

Asked about her nerves when closing out the match, the Belgian said: “I mean, I think you could see that.”

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Elena Rybakina misses world No 1 opportunity at Wimbledon

Rybakina began Wimbledon with a chance of overtaking Aryna Sabalenka at the top of the WTA Rankings to become world No 1 for the first time.

The 27-year-old could have guaranteed her ascent to top spot by winning Wimbledon, while a final or semi-final result would have been enough if Sabalenka had lost a round earlier than her.

However, Rybakina’s third round defeat means she will remain in second position, and Sabalenka will retain the No 1 ranking.

Sabalenka held a 947-point advantage over Rybakina at the start of Wimbledon, but the 28-year-old Belarusian is defending 780 points from her semi-final run last year.

Rybakina, meanwhile, was defending just 130 points from a third round exit 12 months ago, and her defeat at the same stage this year means she will remain on 8,143 points.

Sabalenka, who started Wimbledon with 9,090 points, currently has 8,550 points in the Live WTA Rankings ahead of her fourth round match against Naomi Osaka on Sunday.

The four-time Grand Slam winner will move onto 8,740 points if she reaches the quarter-finals.

Rybakina will now have to wait until the North American hard-court swing to have another opportunity to catch Sabalenka.

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