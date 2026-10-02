Andy Murray comments on Novak Djokovic equalling one of his most impressive records

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic created one of the best rivalries in modern tennis during the height of their playing careers.

Murray and Djokovic met 36 times across their careers, with the Serbian star leading their head-to-head record with 25 victories against the Scot.

Nevertheless, Murray still won two Grand Slam finals at the expense of Djokovic and they enjoyed a very competitive rivalry every time they played.

They were even intrinsically linked after Murray retired in 2024, as the three-time Grand Slam champion became Djokovic’s coach for several months in the 2025 season.

Djokovic holds several records in tennis, but there is one impressive feat that Murray has managed which the Serbian hasn’t.

Murray is the proud owner of two Olympic gold medals, having won the top medal at the London games in 2012, as well as in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Murray was asked about Djokovic potentially equalling his record of winning two Olympic gold medals in his career.

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Djokovic won his first gold medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and he has already set his sights on extending his career until the Los Angeles games in 2028.

”I hadn’t actually thought of that, but it wouldn’t surprise me. He’s pretty much got every single record out there. But I wouldn’t put it past him to achieve something like that,” said Murray.

“He’s got such a strong mind that when he really commits to something and wants to achieve something…but I just also know that once you get to that stage of your career, you don’t know what’s going to happen six months from now.

“It’s very hard to predict because the body has so much wear and tear on it that it’s difficult. He’s had some troubles physically, I think, the last 18 months or so. I hope he can stay fit and healthy and finish his career the way that he wants to.

”It’s amazing that he’s still out there competing at such a great level, particularly last year his results in the majors were amazing [reaching the semi-finals in all four Grand Slams].

“I think he’s obviously said that he wants to play through until the Olympics in LA, so that’s still a few years away, which is obviously great for tennis if he wants to keep going.

“But I also know that as you get into your late 30s, it becomes harder and harder physically, and it’s tough being away from the family as much and all of those sorts of things. So I’m sure it’s really challenging for him just now, but he’s still playing at an incredible level.”

As well as his gold medal at the Paris Olympics, Djokovic also won a bronze medal at the Beijing games in 2008.