Shanghai Masters Entry List, Draw Date, Prize Money: Sinner, Zverev, Alcaraz, Djokovic finally feature at same event

Jannik Sinner remains in the draw for the 2026 Shanghai Masters with the tournament set to feature the three reigning Grand Slam champions as well as tennis great Novak Djokovic.

World No 1 Sinner has not featured on the ATP Tour since winning Wimbledon back in July due to a knee injury and, even though his recovery is going well, his team are yet to decide if he is fit enough to play in Shanghai.

But as things stand, the five-time Grand Slam winner will headline the draw with world No 2 Alexander Zverev topping up the bottom half with reigning Australian Open champion Alcaraz and Djokovic also in the line-up.

The four have not played in the same event since the Indian Wells Open in March as Alcaraz missed four months due to a wrist injury while Sinner missed the North American hard-court swing.

Zverev, of course, is the other Grand Slam winner from 2026 as he lifted the French Open and US Open trophies.

Valentin Vacherot is the defending champion after he produced a fairytale run as a qualifier 2025, defeating his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the final, after beating the likes of Djokovic, Holger Rune and Alexander Bublik during his campaign.

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The Shanghai Masters is the penultimate ATP Masters 1000 event of the 2026 ATP Tour season and it will run from 7–18 October at the outdoor hard courts at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena.

Besides Vacherot, four former champions will be in the draw with Djokovic (2012, 2013, 2015, 2018), Sinner (2024), Hubert Hurkacz (2023) and Daniil Medvedev (2019) also featuring.

How Many Players Will Feature?

The Shanghai Masters event is a 96-player singles draw tournament with five players receiving wildcards, 12 gaining entry via the qualifying competition and one player using his protected ranking to enter. The rest secured their places through their ATP Ranking.

The top 32 players in the rankings at the cutoff date – 28 September – will be seeded and they all receive byes into the second round.

World No 1 Sinner is the top seed and Zverev, Alcaraz, Ben Shelton, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, Frances Tiafoe, Arthur Fils and Alex De Minaur complete the top 10.

In case you were wondering, Djokovic is set to be seeded 11th and defending champion Vacherot is 18th, although they could move up if players ahead of them in the draw pull out.

When Is The Shanghai Masters Draw?

All will likely be revealed on Monday, 5 October.

Monday, 29 September at 10:30 a.m. local time (China Standard Time).

Points And Prize Money On Offer…

The total prize pool for 2026 is $9,415,725 – up from the $9,193,540 in 2025. Last year, Vacherot earned $1,124,380 for his title run and Rinderknech received $597,890.

Full 2026 breakdown

First round: 10 points | $24,335

Second round: 30 points | $36,110

Third round: 50 points | $61,865

Fourth round: 100 points | $105,720

Quarter-finals: 200 points | $193,645

Semi-finals: 400 points | $340,190

Finalist: 650 points | $612,340

Winner: 1,000 points | $1,151,380

2026 Shanghai Masters Entry List

1. Jannik Sinner

2. Alexander Zverev

3. Carlos Alcaraz

4. Ben Shelton

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime

6. Daniil Medvedev

7. Flavio Cobolli

8. Frances Tiafoe

9. Arthur Fils

10. Alex de Minaur

11. Novak Djokovic

12. Taylor Fritz

13. Rafael Jodar

14. Jakub Mensik

15. Learner Tien

16. Tommy Paul

17. Brandon Nakashima

18. Valentin Vacherot

19. Luciano Darderi

20. Alexander Bublik

21. Casper Ruud

22. Francisco Cerundolo

23. Jiri Lehecka

24. Andrey Rublev

25. Lorenzo Musetti

26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

27. Karen Khachanov

28. Alexander Blockx

29. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

30. Alejandro Tabilo

31. Ugo Humbert

32. Arthur Rinderknech

Ignacio Buse

Arthur Fery

Cameron Norrie

Matteo Arnaldi

Zizou Bergs

Daniel Merida

Luca Van Assche

Nuno Borges

Thiago Agustin Tirante

Matteo Berrettini

Jan-Lennard Struff

Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Alex Michelsen

Hubert Hurkacz

Denis Shapovalov

Mariano Navone

Sebastian Baez

Quentin Halys

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Yannick Hanfmann

Jaume Munar

Tallon Griekspoor

Daniel Altmaier

Tomas Machac

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo

Fabian Marozsan

Miomir Kecmanovic

Martin Landaluce

Pablo Carreno Busta

Adrian Mannarino

Vít Kopriva

Botic van de Zandschulp

James Duckworth

Jaime Faria

Kamil Majchrzak

Jenson Brooksby

Valentin Royer

Jan Choinski

Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Marcos Giron

Hamad Medjedovic

Facundo Diaz Acosta

Zachary Svajda

Marco Trungelliti

Marin Cilic

Holger Rune – Protected Ranking

Bu Yunchaokete – Wildcard

Gabriel Diallo – Wildcard

Wu Yibing – Wildcard

Zhang Zhizhen – Wildcard

Zhou Yi – Wildcard