Shanghai Masters Entry List, Draw Date, Prize Money: Sinner, Zverev, Alcaraz, Djokovic finally feature at same event
Jannik Sinner remains in the draw for the 2026 Shanghai Masters with the tournament set to feature the three reigning Grand Slam champions as well as tennis great Novak Djokovic.
World No 1 Sinner has not featured on the ATP Tour since winning Wimbledon back in July due to a knee injury and, even though his recovery is going well, his team are yet to decide if he is fit enough to play in Shanghai.
But as things stand, the five-time Grand Slam winner will headline the draw with world No 2 Alexander Zverev topping up the bottom half with reigning Australian Open champion Alcaraz and Djokovic also in the line-up.
The four have not played in the same event since the Indian Wells Open in March as Alcaraz missed four months due to a wrist injury while Sinner missed the North American hard-court swing.
Zverev, of course, is the other Grand Slam winner from 2026 as he lifted the French Open and US Open trophies.
Valentin Vacherot is the defending champion after he produced a fairytale run as a qualifier 2025, defeating his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the final, after beating the likes of Djokovic, Holger Rune and Alexander Bublik during his campaign.
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The Shanghai Masters is the penultimate ATP Masters 1000 event of the 2026 ATP Tour season and it will run from 7–18 October at the outdoor hard courts at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena.
Besides Vacherot, four former champions will be in the draw with Djokovic (2012, 2013, 2015, 2018), Sinner (2024), Hubert Hurkacz (2023) and Daniil Medvedev (2019) also featuring.
How Many Players Will Feature?
The Shanghai Masters event is a 96-player singles draw tournament with five players receiving wildcards, 12 gaining entry via the qualifying competition and one player using his protected ranking to enter. The rest secured their places through their ATP Ranking.
The top 32 players in the rankings at the cutoff date – 28 September – will be seeded and they all receive byes into the second round.
World No 1 Sinner is the top seed and Zverev, Alcaraz, Ben Shelton, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, Frances Tiafoe, Arthur Fils and Alex De Minaur complete the top 10.
In case you were wondering, Djokovic is set to be seeded 11th and defending champion Vacherot is 18th, although they could move up if players ahead of them in the draw pull out.
When Is The Shanghai Masters Draw?
All will likely be revealed on Monday, 5 October.
Monday, 29 September at 10:30 a.m. local time (China Standard Time).
Points And Prize Money On Offer…
The total prize pool for 2026 is $9,415,725 – up from the $9,193,540 in 2025. Last year, Vacherot earned $1,124,380 for his title run and Rinderknech received $597,890.
Full 2026 breakdown
First round: 10 points | $24,335
Second round: 30 points | $36,110
Third round: 50 points | $61,865
Fourth round: 100 points | $105,720
Quarter-finals: 200 points | $193,645
Semi-finals: 400 points | $340,190
Finalist: 650 points | $612,340
Winner: 1,000 points | $1,151,380
2026 Shanghai Masters Entry List
1. Jannik Sinner
2. Alexander Zverev
3. Carlos Alcaraz
4. Ben Shelton
5. Felix Auger-Aliassime
6. Daniil Medvedev
7. Flavio Cobolli
8. Frances Tiafoe
9. Arthur Fils
10. Alex de Minaur
11. Novak Djokovic
12. Taylor Fritz
13. Rafael Jodar
14. Jakub Mensik
15. Learner Tien
16. Tommy Paul
17. Brandon Nakashima
18. Valentin Vacherot
19. Luciano Darderi
20. Alexander Bublik
21. Casper Ruud
22. Francisco Cerundolo
23. Jiri Lehecka
24. Andrey Rublev
25. Lorenzo Musetti
26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
27. Karen Khachanov
28. Alexander Blockx
29. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
30. Alejandro Tabilo
31. Ugo Humbert
32. Arthur Rinderknech
Ignacio Buse
Arthur Fery
Cameron Norrie
Matteo Arnaldi
Zizou Bergs
Daniel Merida
Luca Van Assche
Nuno Borges
Thiago Agustin Tirante
Matteo Berrettini
Jan-Lennard Struff
Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Alex Michelsen
Hubert Hurkacz
Denis Shapovalov
Mariano Navone
Sebastian Baez
Quentin Halys
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Yannick Hanfmann
Jaume Munar
Tallon Griekspoor
Daniel Altmaier
Tomas Machac
Adolfo Daniel Vallejo
Fabian Marozsan
Miomir Kecmanovic
Martin Landaluce
Pablo Carreno Busta
Adrian Mannarino
Vít Kopriva
Botic van de Zandschulp
James Duckworth
Jaime Faria
Kamil Majchrzak
Jenson Brooksby
Valentin Royer
Jan Choinski
Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Marcos Giron
Hamad Medjedovic
Facundo Diaz Acosta
Zachary Svajda
Marco Trungelliti
Marin Cilic
Holger Rune – Protected Ranking
Bu Yunchaokete – Wildcard
Gabriel Diallo – Wildcard
Wu Yibing – Wildcard
Zhang Zhizhen – Wildcard
Zhou Yi – Wildcard