Alexander Zverev explains how he avoids injuries while Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner struggle

Alexander Zverev came through a tough first round match up against Cameron Norrie at the China Open.

The two-time Grand Slam champion battled to 7-6, 6-4 victory against the British star to reach the second round of the ATP 500 tournament.

Zverev is the overwhelming favourite to win the tournament this year, particularly due to Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal due to the knee injury which has plagued him since Wimbledon.

The German has been ever-present on the ATP Tour while others have struggled with injury issues and it’s allowed him to become a Grand Slam champion for the first time in 2026.

At the China Open, Alexander Zverev was asked how he stays fit while the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have faltered in the 2026 season.

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“Yeah, for sure. I think that’s why I do it and I think tennis is one part. We all know that tennis training is very, very important and that’s when you win or lose,” explained Zverev.

“But I think the physical aspect which I was always very proud of in my career. I was alway striving for better physical ability,” he added.

“I think the work in the gym, the work on the track, the work outside of the tennis court, that’s when it comes in. And, you know, I’m 29, 30 years old. And I feel like my body, even though I was injured before with with my ankle and I had a little issues with my back and stuff like that, I feel like my body is there and that’s a great feeling to have.”

Zverev has played 71 matches on the ATP Tour this season, which is more than any of his rivals. That’s 16 tournaments for the German star and he hasn’t missed any part of the season due to injury.

That includes appearances at the Laver Cup and the Davis Cup too, so Zverev has allowed himself to play team tournaments as well as achieve his goals in singles.

While other players complain about the gruelling nature of the ATP Tour schedule, and it is far too long for everyone, Zverev has seemingly found a formula that allows him to keep playing throughout the year.

That is largely down to the star suffering early exits at tournaments at crucial times. He was beaten in his opening round match at the Canadian Open and he only reached the round of 16 at the Cincinnati Open.

That allowed him to be fresh for the US Open, which meant he could navigate his way through the Grand Slam and lift the trophy for the first time.