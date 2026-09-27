Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev took centre stage as Team Europe staged a group press conference after their convincing win against Team World and the duo had a difference of opinion on one big talking point.

Zverev won the decisive match for the European team, with his straight-sets win over Learner Tien enough to take the home side to 13 points and over the winning line as they wrestled the Laver Cup back from Team World after a defeat in San Francisco last year.

The win for Zverev ensured Alcaraz’s scheduled match against Alex de Minaur was not played, meaning the Spaniard only played one doubles match and one singles on a weekend when he is believed to have collected a seven-figure appearance fee.

It was Alcaraz’s second event back after his long spell out with a wrist injury and he declared he was happy with his progress as he considers his next move.

“It was great to be back on Team Europe in the Laver Cup and after being out for five months, I need matches on my back to get a good rhythm again and see how my body is going to react,” said Alcaraz.

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“It was a really intense weekend. Playing doubles and then having to wake up early without the proper amount of hours of sleep and perform at my best again.

“I’m really happy that I was able to play a couple of matches and I’m really happy with my level here. Winning the Laver Cup with these guys is always special.

“I was loving the feeling of supporting these guys when they were playing from the bench. It’s a unique format and I just love it.”

A journalist then raised Alcaraz’s point that he was feeling a little ‘burnt out’ after a big weekend in London and that drew a response from Zverev.

“You feel burnt out?” questioned the German. “You’ve had a four-month vacation. I played 98 matches since you were gone!”

Alcaraz responded by insisting he was feeling fatigued as his body got used to playing at a high level again.

“I am using this tournament to bring my joy back,” he stated. “Every time I step on the court I just love it. Doing it with these guys in a team event is so different than playing for yourself.

“I just love to be part of this. It helps me a lot for the next tournament.”

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Alcaraz was also asked about whether he might skip the Laver Cup in the future after making a statement during the US Open that he would take longer breaks from the sport to try and avoid injuries.

He also suggested he was tempted to play in the Davis Cup finals in Bologna in November, which could set up a clash against his big rival Jannik Sinner if he opts to play for Italy.

“Every year is different,” he added. “We don’t know what’s going to happen next year. In the moment, you have to choose. Do you play Laver Cup, Davis Cup if you have a long run in the US Open. The future is going to decide that.

“The Davis Cup is now an important goal for me this season. We have a great team. We have a real chance this year.”

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