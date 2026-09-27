Emma Raducanu’s fall from grace is about to hit a new low as her slide down the rankings is about to reach an unwanted milestone.

The former US Open champion has not hit a ball in anger since reaching the final at the WTA 500 event at the Queen’s Club in June.

After playing three matches in quick succession in that event, Raducanu suffered a stress fracture in her foot, which forced her to miss the US Open and shelve tentative plans to make a return in the China Open.

While she has been hitting balls on court at the LTA’s National Tennis Centre in London, it’s unclear whether Raducanu will play against in 2026 or if she opts to take the rest of the year off and prepare for 2027.

The challenge when she comes back will be her sliding ranking and she is about to suffer the another blow by dropping out of the top 100 of the WTA Rankings.

More Tennis News

Zverev beats Sinner, Eala’s superstar status enhanced, Raducanu’s comeback – end of season predictions

Emma Raducanu explains how she’s using Andre Agassi’s guidance to get out of her current ‘slump’

That will be a significant moment for the 23-year-old, as while she can use her protected ranking to gets into top tier tournaments, she will be starting from scratch in many respects when she gets back on court.

Players ranked outside of the top 104 places are not guaranteed entry into Grand Slam tournaments and she would not qualify for plenty if WTA 1000 and WTA 500 events without a wildcard invitation.

Raducanu has received plenty of wildcards over the course of her career, but they may well dry up after he lack of success over the last five years.

The former world No 10 remains a star in the game thanks to her remarkable US Open win that propelled her to global fame, but the sport has moved on without her and and there are bigger names filling the slots she once held.

Alex Eala, Mirra Andreeva, Coco Gauff and Viktoria Mboko are young players who have achieved much more in tennis than Raducanu at a young age, with former world No 1 Andy Roddick among those bemoaning the absence of the Brit.

“We might not even see her for the rest of this year,” said Roddick on his podcast.

“It just stinks because she is so good and it’s just the stop and start of things. You can’t get around a stress fracture, that’s not a pain tolerance thing at all.

“It has to heal or you are going to cause extreme long-term damage. It just stinks. She could be such a bright spot for the Tours and it just seems like there are speed bumps all the time, which is just unfortunate.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“It sucks. I hope she gets better. She was playing great at Queen’s too, like she was going to blow the roof off of Wimbledon. She is so good and so injured all the time.

“It’s got to be kind of depressing for her too. I keep thinking we are going to get six months where we are going to be able to go and play and do all the things and we are just not able to get it, which is unfortunate.”

READ NEXT: Andre Agassi has some advice for Emma Raducanu ahead of her tennis return