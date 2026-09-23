Andre Agassi has some advice for Emma Raducanu ahead of her tennis return

Emma Raducanu is preparing herself for yet another comeback to tennis, after a wretched season with injuries and illness.

The star was forced out of Wimbledon and the US Open due to injury and she has not played a tournament since June, when she reached the final of Queen’s.

During her hiatus from the sport, Raducanu revealed that she has been inspired by Andre Agassi’s revelatory autobiography ‘Open’.

“I was especially intrigued by the passage where he got out of his slump in the late 1990s by creating his own training regimen and finding his way back to the top,” Raducanu said in an interview with Uniqlo.

“It speaks in depth about his early successes and the lows he reached, perhaps as a result of them,” she continued. “A lot of it was so relatable.”

In a recent interview with BBC Breakfast, Agassi has responded to the kind words about his autobiography, which has sold over one million copies around the world.

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“It’s wonderful to hear that anybody can relate,” Agassi said. “It was literally the hope that if one person read it and it gave them hope, some tools to understand that they’re not alone, they can figure it out and get to a healthier place without having to direct their frustrations at the game of tennis, then it was a success for me.

“So, hearing that 17 years later it can still impact somebody, especially in this game, it does make me feel good.”

Agassi was then asked if he had any advice for Raducanu, who is currently slated to return to tennis at the Wuhan Open on the 12th October.

“I would encourage her to focus on being the best of herself on a daily basis, but don’t judge that by results or thinking that somehow you have to be 100%,” said the American legend, who will be Team World’s Laver Cup captain at The O2 in London this week.

“You have to learn to be 100% of whatever percent you’re at [and] be comfortable in your own identity inside of that – not what people say, he added. “Back in my day, I could just put down the paper and not read it. Now it seems like it’s harder for these youngsters to avoid.”

Agassi has offered plenty of advice to tennis stars since retiring from the sport in 2005. He has worked with Novak Djokovic and most recently Holger Rune.

He made his Laver Cup captain debut in 2025, where he masterminded a victory against a much stronger Team World team in San Francisco.