Alexander Zverev calls for major tennis rule change at the China Open – ‘That’s what it used to be’

Alexander Zverev lived up to his number one seeding at the China Open by defeating Cameron Norrie in straight sets.

The German star is the top ranked player at this year’s event following Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal and he is most people’s favourite to lift the title.

His first match against Norrie was closely-fought, but he was able to get the job done by a scoreline of 7-6, 6-4 to set up a clash with Jerry Shang in round two.

Playing a player as difficult as Norrie in the first round is the nature of an ATP 500 event, where there are no first round byes, and Zverev likes the format.

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Speaking at his post-match press conference, Zverev said: “I love it. I think Masters 1000s events should be like that. That’s what it used to be. Masters 1000 events, eight players had a bye, the rest didn’t. You saw first-round matches which were unbelievable.

“The No. 16 in the world could play the No. 17 in the world. The No. 9 in the world could play the No. 18 in the world. I think that was unbelievable to see.

“Now you got to wait for third round for like a week for matches like that to happen. I think the 500 format hasn’t changed, which I really like. I think the format here is great. I have nothing bad to say about it.”

The top 32 receive a bye at Masters event nowadays, which means the best players do not play each other until the third or fourth rounds at the earliest.

With the extended two-week format of most Masters events now, it means the opening few days of the tournaments often feel inconsequential.

For the biggest tournaments on the tennis calendar outside of Grand Slams, that is really not ideal, so maybe Zverev does have a point about the change.

Both the China Open and the Japan Open have been proof that ATP 500 event can throw up great first round matches – and even bigger surprises.

Carlos Alcaraz was drawn against Alex Michelsen, while Casper Ruud played Roland Garros semifinalist Luciano Darderi.

At the China Open, meanwhile, US Open semifinalist Karen Khachanov was drawn against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

As a result of the competitive nature of the draw, several high-profile players exited at the first round stage, including Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Ruud, and Tommy Paul.

Does that not make the tournament all the more exciting for it? Perhaps Masters events should implement the change Zverev is suggesting.

Both the China Open and the Japan Open continue until 6th October, when the final is played.