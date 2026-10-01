Carlos Alcaraz explains what is ‘very difficult’ about playing at the Japan Open

Carlos Alcaraz came through his first round match at the Japan Open, but he needed three sets to find a way past Alex Michelsen in Tokyo.

Alcaraz is playing his first ATP tournament since he injured his wrist at the Barcelona Open in April, although he has played the US Open and the Laver Cup already.

The Spaniard showed signs of his very best, but he is in no way the complete article yet, and there were times he struggled against the rising American.

Nevertheless, he find a way past his opponent and he will next play Matteo Arnaldi in the second round as his continues his quest to defend his title.

Speaking after the match, Alcaraz said he struggled with the conditions at the Japan Open and was unable to train outside ahead of his first round match.

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“As I’ve said, I simply tried to give my best. Today I didn’t find myself at my best version; I didn’t feel the ball the way I would have liked. The same thing has happened to the players who competed in the Laver Cup and came here, since we arrived quite late,” said Alcaraz.

“During the days we were here, it was raining, and we had to train on covered courts. Arriving today and encountering so much humidity, heat, and totally different conditions made it very difficult to play and manage everything we went through during the match.

“I’m very happy to have given my best, to have played good tennis—good enough to secure the victory. Now I’m going to give myself a few more days to get used to the conditions here.”

Alcaraz was the only seeded player from his half of the draw to confirm his place in the second round of the ATP 500 tournament.

Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, and Tommy Paul all fell by the wayside.

Fellow players who also played the Laver Cup, Rafael Jodar and Brandon Nakashima, also find themselves dumped out of the tournament at the first stage.

Jodar was dismantled in straight sets by Adolfo Daniel Vallejo, while Nakashima was beaten in straight sets by Ugo Humbert.

All in all, Alcaraz should consider his three-set victory against Michelsen as a very impressive result, considering the players who have already fallen in Tokyo.

He will now be the overwhelming favourite to win the tournament now and he will officially not have to play a seeded player until the final at the earliest.

Alcaraz would have undoubtedly taken that at the start of the tournament.