Felix Auger-Aliassime set to work with ‘super coach’ as Jannik Sinner ponders next move

The countdown to the 2027 tennis season is already underway and one of the leading names in men’s tennis has made a move that he hopes will fire him to the next level.

Felix Auger-Aliassime has been on the hunt for a new coach since splitting with Frederic Fontang after Wimbledon in July.

Now it has emerged that he will be working with Ivan Ljubicic, with world No 5 Auger-Aliassime winning the race to work with a coach who is one of the most respected in the game.

Ljubicic is a former world No 3 who reached the French Open semi-finals in 2006 and he has gone on to coach big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic and then worked with his close friend Roger Federer in the latter stages of his career.

Federer won a series of Grand Slam titles and vastly improved his backhand during Ljubicic’s time in his camp and now Auger-Aliassime will be hoping he can give him some extra advice to take him to the next level.

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Ljubicic has been working with the French Tennis Federation (FFT) since 2022 and he is a high-profile pick from Auger-Aliassime as he looks to emerge as a contender for the top titles next year.

The next big coaching question in tennis will be answered by world No 1 Jannik Sinner, who is believed to weighing up his options over the recruitment of a new coach.

There have been widespread reports in recent weeks that Darren Cahill may leave the Sinner camp at the end of this season, after the Australian opted to extend his time with the Italian for another year at the back end of 2025.

It would be a big change in the set-up for Sinner, who has saluted the impact Cahill has had in his camp.

“Darren is a very, very important part of our team,” said Sinner earlier this year.

“He keeps all the team very close, and with his experience, it’s important, especially in moments where things don’t go our way.

“He’s important. We had a nice talk in the end of the year, last year, after the ATP Finals, and I tried to talk a bit in general. He made a move what went in my favour and it was an important move, that he can stay for one more year, which for me, it is very important in this moment and the stage where I am.

“So him, with the combination with Simone [Vagnozzi], it’s a great combination. They know each other very well, they trust each other very well. So I think it has been very good.”

There have been widespread rumours that Juan Carlos Ferrero could be a contender to link up with Sinner, which would be a remarkable turn of events for the former coach of Carlos Alcaraz.

The prospect of Ferrero swapping the Alcaraz camo to work with his big rival Sinner would send shockwaves through tennis, but he has confirmed he is expecting to return to the sport in 2027.

Spanish players Rafael Jodar and Juame Munar could also be contenders to work with Ferrero, but it would be fascinating to see him sitting in Sinner’s box.

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