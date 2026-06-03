Before Aryna Sabalenka capitulated in her French Open quarter-final defeat to Diana Shnaider, the conversation surrounding her was just how dominant she was.

Despite losing the Australian Open final to Elena Rybakina at the start of the year, Sabalenka was seen as the heavy favourite to win this year’s Roland Garros.

Although she has lost three of her last four Grand Slam finals, the 28-year-old’s consistency in the majors is not to be sniffed at.

The last time she suffered an exit before a major quarter-final was back in 2022 at the French Open, with Sabalenka currently more than 800 points ahead of Rybakina at the top of the rankings.

That is why it was all the more shocking to see her unravel against her Russian opponent, as the world No 1 lost 10 games in a row in a 6-3 5-7 0-6 loss on Wednesday.

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Heading into Wimbledon, her No 1 ranking could be under threat if she exits SW19 early and Rybakina has a deep run.

Indeed, the Tennis Channel pundits discussed who is most likely to usurp her at the top of the rankings, while stressing that a changing of the guard up top is unlikely anytime soon.

Some of the proposed names were two-time major winners Rybakina and Coco Gauff, but former world No 5 Jimmy Arias did a more left of field pick.

He plucked for rising star, Victoria Mboko. Arias has known the 19-year-old for quite some time and believes the world No 9 has the ability to top the rankings one day.

He said on Tennis Channel, “That’s the first name [Rybakina] you would mention. I am going to go a little longer term because I do think Sabalenka is going to stay number one for quite a while.

“I am picking a youngster in Vicky Mboko. Simply because she took money off me when she was 12 or 13. She came to IMG Academy and I said, ‘Look, I am going to hit with you and if you make 100 in a row against me, I will give you $20’.

“When she got to 90, I started getting a little tight, so I started saying things like, ‘This is when Canadians tend to choke’. I am hitting spin, fast, slice.

“I kept talking all 10 of those last shots, she never showed any emotion, she made it to 100. Walked up with a blank face and goes, ‘Give me my money’.

“As soon as she did that I said, ‘This girl is going to be special’. And she already is special but I do think eventually she is going to get there.”

Arias also felt that Mirra Andreeva, who is into the French Open semi-finals, could be a contender, too.

GO DEEPER: Aryna Sabalenka unhappy with key Roland Garros decision after exit