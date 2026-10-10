Carlos Alcaraz changes his look again at Shanghai Masters – and opinion is divided

Carlos Alcaraz had a pact with his team to all wear moustaches after her won the Japan Open and they have all appeared at the Shanghai Masters sporting the new look.

As Alcaraz joined his coaches and his manager Albert Molina Lopez for a team huddle after his win in Tokyo, he was heard to shout that all of them would now have to get a moustache.

When he took to the court for his opening match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in Shanghai, the seven-time Grand Slam champion was wearing his latest new look and a glance to his box at the side of the court confirmed his team had joined him in getting moustaches.

Alcaraz returned to tennis after a break of over four months due to a wrist injury, with long hair that divided opinion among his army of fans around the world.

Now the reaction to this latest new look has created a stir on social media channels, with former British No 1 Greg Rusedski less than impressed as he spoke as part of the commentary team for the ATP Tour’s world feed.

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“I’m not sure about it,” declared the 1997 US Open finalist. “I think I prefer the goatee, but Carlos can get away with anything!”

Alcaraz commented on his new look after the match as he said: “I always wanted to step on court at least once with a moustache. So I said that if I won in Japan, all the team had to get one. It’s here to stay.”

Despite that final comment, it remains to be seen whether the moustache is a temporary addition to Alcaraz’s make-up or a long-term fashion choice, with the 23-year-old clearly relishing the chance to experiment with new looks.

He was asked about his long hair at the US Open and was quick to suggest his appearance is not is top priority, as he played at this year’s US Open with a very different look compared to the tight haircut he had in New York in 2025.

“Honestly, I don’t think about my hair that much,” he stated. “Last year everyone was talking about the haircut because my brother made a little mistake with the machine and we had to shave everything.

“So I learned that whatever I do with my hair here, people are probably going to talk about it! I just try to have fun with it. Hair grows; you can change it, so I don’t take it too seriously.

“Longer than last year. I just wanted to let it grow and try something different. Right now I like having it a little longer and using the headband when I play. We’ll see how long it lasts.”

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Alcaraz’s star power is confirmed by the reaction his each and every appearance makes on social media platforms, with the biggest name in men’s tennis making headlines on and off the court.

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