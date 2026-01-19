Casper Ruud has issued an update on his potential Australian Open plans, with him and partner Maria Galligani expecting to welcome their first child within the next few weeks.

World No 13 Ruud announced last year that he and long-time partner Galligani, whom he is set to marry later this year, were expecting their first child, a baby girl.

Galligani is usually a regular fixture in Ruud’s players’ box, but has not travelled with the ATP Tour star to his opening events of the season in Australia and New Zealand, due to her pregnancy being in its advanced stages.

After making his 2026 debut representing Norway at the United Cup, Ruud revealed ahead of his Auckland Open campaign last week that he would pull out of either the ATP 250 event or the Australian Open should Galligani go into labour.

That proved to be a non-issue at the Auckland Open, with the 27-year-old beaten in his opening match of the tournament by Fabian Marozsan.

However, Ruud started his Australian Open campaign with a hugely impressive win on Monday night, with the 12th seed making light work of Mattia Bellucci.

The three-time Grand Slam finalist will now have two full days off before he returns to court for his second-round match on Thursday, against Jaume Munar.

And, asked by former ATP player Ryan Harrison about his plans during his on-court interview, he paid a touching tribute to Galligani.

“It’s an interesting situation. I mean, I have to thank Maria for letting me go in the first place,” said Ruud.

“I know she’s back home resting, getting ready. Except for when I’m playing a match, the ring [phone] is on, all hours of the day, just in case.

“If she calls, if she goes into labour, I probably won’t be here the next day, but that’s the way it goes. There’s more to life than just tennis, but I’m going to be here for as long as I can and as long as Maria lets me.”

Ruud was undoubtedly in impressive form inside the Margaret Court Arena on Monday night, needing just an hour and 40 minutes to beat world No 76 Bellucci 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

It was a strong win for the world No 13, especially considering that he had tasted defeat in his past two matches — to Jakub Mensik at the United Cup, and then to Marozsan in Auckland.

It would be natural for the Norwegian to be slightly distracted on court due to the imminent birth of his first child, but Ruud revealed that it had not been an issue in recent weeks.

He added: “When I’m out here, I’m strictly focused on tennis. I went on court knowing nothing had happened, so I could focus.

“Knock knock, hopefully I can get to finish and play my matches with everything going well at home, and when I come back — when I’ll be back next year — I’ll be a father.”

Ruud will be the favourite to beat world No 39 Munar when they take to the court in the second round of Australian Open action on Thursday, with the Norwegian having won five of his six meetings against the Spaniard.

However, Ruud has not always played his best tennis inside Melbourne Park, having reached the second week of the tournament once, back in 2021.

The 27-year-old was beaten by Mensik in the second round of the event in 2025 and will be looking to avoid a similar exit this year.

