Casper Ruud has revealed he is touch-and-go to participate in this year’s Australian Open as his fiancée is due to give birth “any time now”.

World No 12 Ruud and his fiancée Maria Galligani announced in September that they are expecting their first child as the Norwegian posted an image on Instagram of him touching Galligani’s belly, accompanied by the caption: “The team is growing. See you next year baby girl.”

Despite the impending arrival of his daughter, the three-time Grand Slam finalist still made it to Australia for the start of the 2026 season as he played in the United Cup last week and has signed up for this week’s ASB Classic in New Zealand.

But Ruud admits he could be forced to pull out of the ATP 250 event or next week’s Australian Open should he “get a call”.

“Honestly, she [the baby] can come any time now,” the 27-year-old told reporters in Auckland.

“So hopefully I get to stay for the rest of the tournament, but you never know. I might get a call and be on the plane back home out of here.

“It’s no short trip back home so hopefully she stays in for a few extra weeks and I can be there for the birth, and later in the year we’ll have our wedding and celebrate our marriage.”

Ruud and Galligani started dating in 2018 and they announced their engagement in November 2024 with the wedding set for later in 2026.

Although Ruud has finished runner-up in three Grand Slams – twice at the French Open and once at the US Open – he is yet to crack the code at the Australian Open as he has yet to reach the latter stages of the tournament.

His best performance to date is a run to the fourth round in 2021 while last year he lost in the second round against rising star Jakub Mensik.

In fact, he didn’t have the best of times at the majors in 2025 as he lost in the second round in three of the four tournaments, while he missed Wimbledon due to injury.

The Norwegian, though, did have some title joy as he won the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Open and ATP 250 Geneva Open.

“(2026) will be a really fun year, but if we put those (family) things aside and think about tennis I think it can be an exciting year,” he said

“Last season was in a way not what I was hoping for but at the same time I really played some good tennis.

“I got two titles last year, and hopefully play more like I did those two weeks for this season coming up now.”

