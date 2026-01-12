Former world No 7 Barbara Schett has admitted she didn’t watch the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ clash between women’s world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, as she admits the event did damage to the image of the women’s game.

Schett has been a vocal supporter of the women’s game throughout her career and like many in her position, she was disappointed to see the contest in Dubai last month becoming a focal point for tennis fans.

Before she begins her stint working for TNT Sports at this year’s Australian Open, Schett spoke to Tennis365 about one of the more contentious tennis stories in recent years, as she questioned why Sabalenka signed up for a contest that ‘could only end one way’.

“I’m not sure if she (Sabalenka) necessarily needs that money for an exhibition,” began Schett, in an exclusive interview with Tennis365.

“I’ve been spending the last 30 years telling everyone that men’s tennis and women’s tennis are different. A woman cannot beat a guy because of the physicality. It’s just not possible.

More Tennis News

Iga Swiatek gives her honest opinion on Aryna Sabalenka & Nick Kyrgios’ ‘Battle of the Sexes’

Aryna Sabalenka calls for Nick Kyrgios ‘Battle of the Sexes’ rematch – but with one rule change

“They always complain, why do we get the same amount of prize money. I always tell them we are working hard as well. We might not be playing best of five (sets), but everything we put into tennis and everything we do in training is exactly the same.

“Then we see the reaction and they say he (Kyrgios) didn’t even play at 100 per-cent and she has no chance. Women’s tennis is then crucified. Especially men look at women’s tennis and say this is ridiculous.

“You can’t compare the male and female body. That’s what it is. If you watch it for the entertainment and you know whats’ going to happen and that she doesn’t have a chance, that’s fine. But don’t be surprised and say it’s ridiculous how weak and bad are women. You just can’t compare it.

“I haven’t watched it. I didn’t want to watch it. I knew what was going to happen. I knew that Nick didn’t even have to play at 100 per-cent to beat her pretty easy. I have no interest in watching anything like that. It hurts me, actually.”

Schett went on to state the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ concept does not need to be explore again, as she reflected on her own experience playing against men and that includes recent experience playing against her husband, Joshua Eagle, who is a former Grand Slam doubles finalist.

“I remember when I was top ten and I was playing against 15 and 16-year-old boys and they were stronger, taller and they were serving really well,” she added.

“When I hit with my husband now I have absolutely no chance. That’s just the way it is. The women’s body is just different.

“Let’s just cherish the men and the women individually and just be respectful. I’ve had to defend women’s sports, women’s tennis and myself for 30 years and I’m sick of it.”

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Most tennis fans will echo Schett’s sentiments, with the incredible athletes on the WTA Tour set to be such an important part of the extravaganza we are all looking forward to at the Australian Open over the next few weeks.

Watch every match of the Australian Open live on TNT Sports and discovery+ from 18 Jan

READ NEXT: Aryna Sabalenka claims ‘Battle of the Sexes’ critics ‘got it wrong’ as she makes ‘sad’ confession