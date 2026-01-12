While Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner form the biggest rivalry in tennis, they also share a good relationship and have now addressed the possibility of playing doubles together.

Alcaraz and Sinner, who are ranked first and second on the ATP Tour, have firmly established themselves as the two dominant players in men’s tennis.

The pair have faced off 16 times in total, with six of their encounters coming since May 2025, and they met in each of the last three Grand Slam finals. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 10-6.

After Sinner beat Alcaraz in the final of the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh in October, the duo spoke about their friendship.

Sinner: “It’s nice to have a great rivalry and more importantly a great friendship off the court. We have a very special friendship and it’s very nice.”

Alcaraz: “People think when two tennis players are competing for great things, giving their best on the court, they cannot have a great friendship off the court and I think we [have seen] it’s possible.”

Their latest on-court meeting took place last week in Incheon, South Korea, with Alcaraz prevailing 7-5, 7-6(6) in an exhibition match.

At a press conference in South Korea, Alcaraz was asked whether he and Sinner will ever join forces to play doubles.

“Of course,” the six-time major winner said. “The schedule, we are so focused on singles that it is very difficult. If you go deep in singles, but then you also have to play doubles, you don’t have the right recovery.

“For one tournament, it’d be great to do it. We’re going to talk about it. Maybe this year, or next year, it’s gonna be a surprise.”

Sinner, who was alongside Alcaraz, responded: “Yeah, I agree on that for sure.

“We have never talked about this, but I think it would be fun at least one time to share the court in different ways, on the same side.

Seeing the two best players on the planet team up on the doubles court would certainly delight tennis fans, so it will be intriguing to see if Alcaraz and Sinner follow through on the plan.

