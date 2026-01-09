Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have become two of the biggest names in tennis — and are in high demand as a result.

The two will face off in a special exhibition match in Seoul this weekend and are set for a significant payout, though this is far from the first time that the two have been rewarded for a string of exhibition matches.

Though some figures remain unknown, we look at just how much both Alcaraz and Sinner could have generated through exhibition matches since the start of 2024.

How much money has Alcaraz made since 2024?

Exhibitions in 2024: The Netflix Slam, Six Kings Slam, The Garden Cup, Charlotte Invitational

Exhibitions in 2025: The Battle of Legends, Six Kings Slam, A Racquet at the Rock, Miami Invitational

Exhibitions in 2026 (so far): Hyundai Card Super Match, Million Dollar 1 Point Slam

Alcaraz has played a significant number of exhibitions in recent years and has banked an incredible amount of money as a result.

In 2024, the Spaniard earned $1,500,000 for competing in the Six Kings Slams and reportedly received $750,000 for The Netflix Slam.

He also reportedly banked anywhere from $1,000,000 to $2,000,000 for competing at the Garden Cup that year, and would have likely charged a similar appearance fee for the Charlotte Invitational.

In 2025, Alcaraz again received $1,500,000 for competing at the Six Kings Slam, though he played at three other notable events: The Battle of Legends, A Racquet at the Rock, and the Miami Invitational.

Information regarding how much money Alcaraz earned for those three events is few and far between.

However, considering his status in the game, it is arguably not misplaced to suggest that he received a significant payout for all three events.

Alcaraz will start his 2026 season with the Hyundai Card Super Match against Sinner in South Korea, before the Million Dollar 1 Point Slam in Melbourne next week.

He is reportedly receiving around $2,300,000 for his match in Seoul, with potential winnings of $700,000 in the One Point Slam.

If you take his two Six Kings Slam appearances and add to both the Netflix Slam and the Hyundai Card Super Match, that is an approximate total payout of $6,050,000.

If you factor in an approximate $1,500,000 for his Garden Cup appearance and then a hypothetical $700,000 for winning the One Point Slam, that would take him to $8,250,000.

While his fees for a further spate of exhibitions are unknown, it is more than likely that he has earned well over $10,000,000 since the start of 2024 in such matches.

Total known earnings: Approximately $6,050,000

Potential total earnings: $10,000,000 + (including potential One Point Slam win)

How much money has Sinner made since 2024?

Exhibitions in 2024: Six Kings Slam

Exhibitions in 2025: Six Kings Slam

Exhibitions in 2026 (so far): Hyundai Card Super Match, Million Dollar 1 Point Slam

Sinner has played far fewer exhibition matches than Alcaraz in recent years, though there is no doubt that he has raked in a significant amount of money.

The Italian received a participant of $1,500,000 for both his appearances in the Six Kings Slams, and then won the exhibition event on both occasions.

In both years, he earned an overall prize money payout of $6,000,000 for the event, having beaten Alcaraz in the final both times.

Just as with the Spaniard, he is reportedly being paid around $2,300,000 for the Hyundai Card Super Match, and could earn $700,000 in the One Point Slam.

Victory in the One Point Slam would bring him to around £15,000,oo0 in earnings from exhibition matches since the start of 2024.

Total known earnings: Approximately $14,300,000

Potential total earnings: $15,000,000 (including potential One Point Slam win)

