Coco Gauff has been told that her mental toughness may begin to falter if she doesn’t fix her serving deficiencies.

Last summer, former world No 2 Gauff made the decision to hire biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan to fix her faltering serve.

MacMillan was instrumental in solving Aryna Sabalenka‘s service issues, and so far, the partnership appears to be working to an extent.

Tennis content creator and commentator Gill Gross pointed out that while her double fault numbers are down, so is her ace rate.

Ahead of Wimbledon, former top 60 player and coach Sophie Amiach has taken a closer look at the technical issues Gauff needs to attend to with her serve, while also advising her to go for a bigger first delivery.

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The former charge of Billie Jean King said on Gross’ YouTube channel, “I think it’s getting better. I think the serve is more fluid. You feel like she’s more confident with it.

“The one thing that you mentioned is that high percentage of first serves. But you know what, she’s doing 70 to 80% of kick serves. She doesn’t hit a first serve.

“So it’s really a first-second serve mixed where she puts just a little bit more, maybe mph, but not that much as she could if she was really hitting the first serve a little flatter.

“I still think that technically, I still see her upper body completely flinching and bowing at impact. She ends up parallel with her upper body to the ground.

“And if you really look at most of her double faults are going down in the net. So right there, it’s telling. Double faults going long are not really bad double faults because you’re kicking the ball, you’re going after it.”

According to the WTA’s Stats Hub, Gauff leads the tour for double faults over the past year (226) and she is not in the top 20 for aces, first serve points won, and service points won.

And while her movement and mental strength are up there with the best in the game, if she doesn’t get more cheap points on serve, Gauff may be worn down eventually between the ears.

Amiach added, “I think what saves Coco Gauff is her mental toughness and her movement. We’ve said it over and over, but it comes to a point where it’s exhausting because you are constantly under the gun and you save yourself because you have a mental [strength] that is outstanding out there.

“You refuse to lose. And on top of that, you are one of the fastest on the tour, if not the fastest, which is a great combination. Now, if she could have the technique to combine that, she would be number one in the world already.

“And she already got to two with that. So imagine if those two, the serve and forehand, were to become realistically more secure. They don’t have to be extraordinary.

“So I’m not really worried about her except mentally. I don’t know how long you can keep that mental toughness when you’re really, really struggling with some really huge technical problems.”

Despite those drawbacks to her game, she has two Grand Slams and wasn’t far off topping the rankings. While the 22-year-old is currently seventh ahead of Wimbledon, the American still has a lot of room to improve – which could be seen as a positive.

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