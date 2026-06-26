What rival coaches have been saying about Serena Williams’ Wimbledon chances

Serena Williams’ return to Wimbledon singles has led to plenty of speculation about how the 23-time Grand Slam champion might do at the event.

Williams dominated Wimbledon for several years, winning seven singles titles in 14 years between 2002 and 2016, but she has not played competitively for nearly four years.

The American’s last appearance at Wimbledon saw her crash out in the first round to Harmony Tan back in 2022, so it is unclear if she can rekindled her dominant form from decades gone by.

The star is yet to play a singles match competitively, although she has played two doubles matches with Victoria Mboko and Karolina Muchova, respectively.

Greg Rusedski, who is at Wimbledon in a coaching capacity alongside Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, has been watching Williams’ practice sessions ahead of the Grand Slam.

He is excited by what he is seeing and he is predicting that she will have a lengthy run at Wimbledon, potentially into the second week of the Grand Slam.

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“I’ve seen her at Aorangi Park [for] two, three hours a day. She’s striking the ball beautifully. She has two hitting partners, Rennae Stubs, there with her. I think she’s going to win a few matches,” he said on Off Court with Greg Rusedski.

“I don’t see her going deep in the second week, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the draw works out nicely for her to see her in the second week. Her serve has been firing brilliantly. She looks in great shape. And at 44 years young, you don’t come back to make up the numbers.”

However, Rusedski revealed he’s had conversations with several coaches on the WTA Tour who do not share his point on view on Williams’ Wimbledon comeback.

He said: “It’s going to be interesting because I spoke to a few coaches on the WTA tour and some of them are thinking, ‘Well, I’m not so sure she’s going to do so well.’

“They’re thinking, ‘Okay, the game has moved on in four years,'” he continued. “She’s 44 years of age, but this has caused immense intrigue.”

As well as playing singles, Williams will also be rekindling her doubles partnership alongside sister Venus Williams.

The pair are set to play doubles at Wimbledon for the first time in a decade, when they lifted the title in 2016. That was their sixth title in total, which is just one behind Martina Navratilova’s record.

No matter what happens with Williams at the tournament, her matches at this year’s Wimbledon will undoubtedly be the biggest talking points of the entire Grand Slam.