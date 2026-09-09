Elena Rybakina booked herself a place in the semi finals of the US Open by beating Qinwen Zheng in a very narrow three-set contest.

Rybakina lost the first set, but battled back to dispatch the qualifier by winning the next two sets 6-1, 6-4 to reach the final four of the US Open for the first time in her career.

As a result of her victory, Rybakina has been confirmed to become the new world No 1 when the new rankings are released by the WTA Tour on Monday, following both of the US Open finals.

It’s a monumental achievement from Rybakina, who has replaced Aryna Sabalenka as the world No 1, who held the sport for the past two seasons.

Speaking on court after the match, Rybakina told Andrea Petkovic: “It’s tough to find words. It’s been very difficult match and honestly a lot of nerves, of course.

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“It wasn’t maybe the highest level but I am glad I pushed through and thank you so much guys for coming, supporting. It’s been an early match and in my head I was complaining a little bit about the sun, shadow, a lot of things.

“It was definitely a battle inside me, but I’m glad that I pushed all the negative thoughts away and I kept fighting. Again, super happy to be in the semis here. I didn’t start that well.

“It was too much negative and also it wasn’t easy because all the matches I played here were at night and I was scheduled to play once in the morning and it was raining so basically it’s been the first match like this with the sun so there were a lot of unforced errors. Then I was just telling myself keep fighting, keep working on some things, and it went my way.

“I’m just super happy. It’s just a number right now and, of course, I’m in the semis so my goal is to win the tournament. I go one match at a time. It’s an amazing achievement, but you know how quick everything can change in tennis ranking wise, during the match. I feel like i just need to focus on my game, try to recover, and enjoy tomorrow.”

Rybakina will await the winner of Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva in the semi finals of the US Open, two players she has close head-to-head records with.

Andreeva and Rybakina have played each other four times on the WTA Tour, and each player holds two victories.

Against Gauff, meanwhile, Rybakina has won one match and lost the other, so it is bound to be a close-fought match no matter who she plays in the US Open semifinals.