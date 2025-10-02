Iga Swiatek has assessed her performance in her surprise defeat to Emma Navarro at the 2025 China Open and also looked ahead to her debut at the Wuhan Open.

In the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing, Swiatek racked up an astonishing tally of 70 unforced errors as she lost 4-6, 6-4, 0-6 to world No 17 Navarro.

Swiatek was on a six-match winning streak heading into the last 16 in China, having secured her third title since the start of July at the WTA 500 event in Seoul last month.

Here is every word from Swiatek’s press conference after she lost to the 24-year-old American.

Q. Iga, tough one today. Your thoughts on the match.

SWIATEK: Yeah, for sure that wasn’t most positive day. But as usual, I just need to watch it, analyse it, and just take some lessons and try next time.

Q. Could you give us a little more insight what happened, especially in the third set? Was it injury or physical issues or mental?

SWIATEK: No, like, I’m not injured. I just played bad today. I managed to, like, work on it in the second set. Then in third, probably the mistakes I did from the beginning of the match kind of came back. Yeah, like, I didn’t really, I don’t know, fix the shots that I played wrong or something. I kind of knew what I’m doing wrong.

I don’t know, I was stuck in doing it wrong rather than actually solving it. So yeah, for sure I was a bit more nervous because of that and maybe too much emotions, as well. I will try to, like, keep it more cool next time so I have more space in my head to problem solve. Honestly, I didn’t feel like anything was working. That’s why I got more and more, like, nervous.

Q. In terms of trying to find your rhythm, what adjustments were you able to make that you felt did pay off middle in that match?

SWIATEK: I don’t know. Now I would need to really watch because I was trying to just adjust, move better throughout the whole match. I think maybe there were a few games where I did, but then it stopped again. I stopped moving well again. I guess it was a matter of just little things, like sometimes making one more ball in or making a safer decisions. In first set I didn’t, and the ball went out. It’s hard to say one particular thing.

Q. This week some other players, like Carlos [Alcaraz] and Coco [Gauff], have echoed your sentiments about the schedule, maybe that causing player fatigue or possible injuries. Do you have any other thoughts on that? Is that at all on your mind as you go into Wuhan?

SWIATEK: Well, for sure, the season is intense. I don’t have any more thoughts because I’ve been, like, talking about it long time. I don’t think it makes sense to repeat now. Yeah, I don’t have anything more to add than what I said before. Yeah, sorry. There’s nothing more. I would just repeat myself, so yeah.

Q. Looking ahead in terms of everything, is there a sense of finish line on the season at all in your mind or does it still feel like there’s a lot left mentally for you?

SWIATEK: I don’t know. Like, for sure, yeah, you can see the finish line, but it doesn’t mean that it’s easier. You should still focus on what’s happening here and now, which I think is super hard at this part of the season. You know there’s a finish line, but you don’t really want to focus on it because it’s not going to get you anywhere. It’s just going to make the process much harder.

So I’m just trying to, yeah… There are two important tournaments still ahead of us. Even though the finish line is there, I guess everybody just wants to reach it, it’s important to just stay in there. It’s for sure super hard, yeah.

Q. How are you feeling about Wuhan?

SWIATEK: Well, honestly, there are some specific things that I think I can improve on the court. I’ll just try to do that in the next days. I’ve never been there. I have no idea even how the site looks like and how the courts are. It’s I think nice to just see a new place.

For sure, it’s good that the tournament is shorter ’cause no matter if you win, no matter if you lose, you can just get on with it and do your job, that’s it, finish it a little bit earlier, just be in some kind of a rhythm. Yeah, I’ll just do my best, try to work on this stuff right now on the practice court and be ready for first match.

