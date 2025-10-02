Jannik Sinner has provided an update on his health ahead of his appearance at the 2025 Shanghai Masters after making a concerning admission during the China Open.

The world No 2 is the defending champion in Shanghai, and he is the top seed in the absence of Carlos Alcaraz, who withdrew. The 24-year-old will face world No 50 Daniel Altmaier in his first match.

Sinner arrives at the Masters 1000 event after winning the ATP 500 in Beijing, where he defeated Learner Tien, Alex de Minaur, Fabian Marozsan, Terence Atmane and Marin Cilic.

After beating de Minaur 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in the China Open semi-finals, Sinner revealed he had been dealing with stomach issues and “tension.”

“It’s nothing serious,” Sinner said. “I had diarrhoea for the past few days and lost some fluid, but I feel fine. I also had a bit of tension.

“The mix of tension and the past few days wasn’t easy, but yes, I feel fine. I’m not worried about tomorrow (the final).”

In his pre-tournament press conference in Shanghai, Sinner was asked how he was feeling ahead of his title defence.

“Yeah, I feel good. I said it before the final that I’m ready for the final, and so it was. Here, it’s different. It’s more humid, it’s hotter,” explained the four-time Grand Slam champion.

Tennis News

Jannik Sinner puts some perspective on Novak Djokovic comparison with honest comments

ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner closes Carlos Alcaraz gap, Novak Djokovic -1, Learner Tien +16, Arthur Fils -7

“I don’t know how it’s going to feel on court, but, you know, today I have one day where I can rest, and tomorrow I am going to have more feedback for my body and mind, and trying to prepare the first round match, then we’ll see how it goes.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s a great challenge. You know, playing first round matches are never easy, so let’s see what’s coming, and hopefully I can show some good tennis here.”

Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz have both criticised the tennis schedule in recent days, but Sinner refused to add to the complaints as he insisted players have a choice.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t want to criticise anything,” the Italian said. “For me, everyone thinks in different ways. We can still, as I always say, we can still choose, you know, as players, you just have to understand what the priority is for ourself.

“I always made choices, even last year, you know, sometimes jumping some tournaments. The schedule is what it is. If you want to play a tournament, you have to play tournament. If not, you make another choice to rest or practise, you know, that’s it. So, yeah, it is what it is.”

READ NEXT: Carlos Alcaraz’s full schedule for rest of 2025 season revealed after Shanghai Masters withdrawal

