Carlos Alcaraz took the decision to skip the Shanghai Masters after winning the Japan Open, but what does his schedule for the rest of 2025 look like?

The world No 1 pulled out of the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai shortly after defeating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the ATP 500 in Tokyo.

Alcaraz suffered an ankle injury in his opening match in Japan and managed to play on, but the issue was cited as the reason for his withdrawal from Shanghai.

“I’m very disappointed to announce that I won’t be able to play the Rolex Shanghai Masters this year! Unfortunately, I’ve been struggling with some physical issues and, after discussing with my team, we believe the best decision is to rest and recover,” Alcaraz said in a video.

“I was really looking forward to playing in front of the amazing fans in Shanghai again. I hope to be back soon and see my Chinese fans next year.”

Here are all of the events Alcaraz is still due to play this year.

6 Kings Slam exhibition, Riyadh – October 15-18

Alcaraz is next set to appear at the second edition of the hugely lucrative 6 Kings Slam exhibition in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.

The event, which will begin three days after the conclusion of the Shanghai Masters, will also feature Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The six players will each earn a $1.5million participation fee, with the winner securing an additional $4.5 million. Alcaraz lost to Sinner in the final at the 2024 edition.

Paris Masters – October 27 – November 2

The next ATP tournament on Alcaraz’s schedule is the indoor hard-court Masters 1000 in Paris, which will get underway almost a month after the Spaniard won the final in Tokyo.

The 22-year-old holds a 5-4 record from his previous four appearances at the Paris event, with his best result his quarter-final run in 2022.

ATP Finals, Turin – November 9-16

Alcaraz will look to secure his maiden ATP Finals title in his third appearance at the season-ending championships staged on indoor hard-court in Turin.

He was a semi-finalist on his debut in 2023 and exited at the round robin stage last year, while he also qualified in 2022, but was forced to pull out due to injury.

Davis Cup Finals, Bologna – November 18-23

Alcaraz is expected to lead Spain at the 2025 Davis Cup Finals, which will be held in Bologna, Italy for the first time. The six-time Grand Slam champion is yet to win the Davis Cup.

Miami Tennis Invitational exhibition – December 8

Alcaraz has been confirmed for the inaugural Miami Tennis Invitational, where he will face Joao Fonseca in an exhibition match at loanDepot park — the home of the Miami Marlins. The one-night event will take place during the tennis off-season on December 8.

Other events Alcaraz might play

Alcaraz has not signed up for either Vienna or Basel, the indoor hard-court ATP 500 tournaments that will run from October 20-26 in the week before the Paris Masters.

It is still possible Alcaraz could appear at one of these events if he is given a late wildcard.

