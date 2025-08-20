Former world No 1 Ana Ivanovic believes Novak Djokovic’s physical and mental strength “is still there” as she assessed her compatriot’s US Open hopes.

World No 7 Djokovic heads to the final Grand Slam tournament of 2025 looking for a record-extending 25th major title, two years on from sealing his most recent major triumph.

The Serbian defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win his fourth US Open title in 2023 and his 24th Grand Slam title overall, though he has not added to his major title collection since then.

Djokovic has reached just one Grand Slam final since then, losing to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon in 2024, and has fallen at the semi-final stage of all three Slams in 2025.

The 38-year-old was forced to retire injured in his Australian Open semi-final versus Alexander Zverev, before straight-set losses to Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Djokovic was struggling physically in his Wimbledon loss to Sinner, the world No 1 and eventual champion, and has not played a singles match since then.

However, amid the dominance of Sinner and Alcaraz at the top of the men’s game, the former world No 1 is still considered by most to be the player most likely to threaten their duopoly.

And, his potential chances of success have been backed by Ivanovic, whose 2008 French Open victory makes her the only other Serbian to lift a Grand Slam singles title.

Tennis News

Novak Djokovic ‘the greatest athlete of any sport in history’, says former world No 2

Jack Draper US Open ‘exhibition’ comment questioned by mixed doubles partner Jessica Pegula

Speaking to Sporty, the former WTA world No 1 offered a positive assessment of her compatriot’s hopes when asked whether he could win the US Open, despite raising concerns around a lack of “match fitness”.

“I do think so,” said Ivanovic.

“I do think so, because he’s just really remarkable – I said [earlier] his age, but he’s not that old at all – but just to be so mentally strong and still physically very fit.

“Because it is a big toll on your body, and he’s been reducing the tournaments he’s been playing, which completely makes sense. But, at the same time, at the final stages, you might need some of that match fitness and so on.

“But still, his recovery after matches, his physical strength and mental strength are still there, so I can definitely see him going far.”

Djokovic may not have played a singles match since Wimbledon, but he has now returned to court ahead of his US Open men’s singles campaign.

The 38-year-old partnered with compatriot and Serbia’s current top-ranked WTA player, Olga Danilovic, in the revamped mixed doubles event in New York.

Djokovic and Danilovic’s campaign ended in round one, the pair beaten 4-2, 5-3 by Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

All eyes will now be on where Djokovic will land in the men’s singles draw, which is set to be revealed later this week.

As the seventh seed, the 38-year-old could be drawn to face No 1 seed Sinner or No 2 Alcaraz as early as the quarter-final.

Read Next: 2025 US Open men’s singles seeds: Sinner and Alcaraz top 2, Djokovic 7th