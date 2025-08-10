Novak Djokovic celebrates with the US Open trophy in 2023

Novak Djokovic has been spotted back on court ahead of his return to action at the US Open at the end of August.

World No 7 Djokovic has not played a match since his Wimbledon semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner last month, losing in straight sets to the eventual champion.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was struggling with an injury sustained towards the end of his quarter-final against Flavio Cobolli, and has not been in action since the end of his All England Club campaign.

Djokovic was among several big names, including Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, to withdraw from the Canadian Open, which started just two weeks after Wimbledon.

However, the Serbian also went on to withdraw from the Cincinnati Open, meaning he has missed the two leading pre-US Open events for the second season in a row.

It is thought that Djokovic withdrew from Cincinnati due to a ‘non-medical’ reason, with the 38-year-old reportedly keen to spend more time on holiday with his family and avoid unnecessary travel.

Tennis News

Jannik Sinner destroys Daniel Elahi Galan to begin Cincinnati Open in dominant fashion

Exclusive: Emma Raducanu gets strong verdict on top 10 and Grand Slam hopes from Serena Williams’ ex-coach

With main-draw action in Cincinnati underway, it appears that Djokovic is now starting his own US Open preparation in Porto Novi, a small resort on the Montenegro coast.

Footage of the 24-time Grand Slam champion was shared by Sportal journalist Jelena Medic on Sunday, having initially been posted by tennis coach Maja Hutalarović, a close friend of Djokovic’s, on Instagram.

The clip shared online was short, but showed the 38-year-old hitting with team members on hard courts.

And, perhaps encouragingly for Djokovic and his supporters, the Serbian was not wearing a knee brace or notable strapping, suggesting he has recovered well from recent injury issues.

Novak je započeo pripreme pred put u Ameriku na US open. Trenira u Porto Novom. Maja Hutalarović pic.twitter.com/EUfZciCd3Z — Jelena Medic (@jjmedic89) August 10, 2025

The Serbian is currently ranked fifth on the ATP Race to Turin after a solid season to date, which saw him claim the 100th ATP Tour title of his career in Geneva.

Djokovic has also reached the semi-final of all three Grand Slam events in 2025, though he was beaten in straight sets by Sinner at both Wimbledon and Roland Garros.

Earlier in the year, Djokovic’s Australian Open hopes had been dashed after he was forced to retire due to injury against Alexander Zverev in the last four.

The former world No 1 will look to become the oldest Grand Slam men’s singles champion of the Open Era in New York this summer, and win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic is a four-time US Open champion, last lifting the title in 2023, and victory would see him tie Roger Federer, Jimmy Connors, and Pete Sampras with five titles.

Main-draw singles action in New York will begin on Sunday, August 24th, though the 38-year-old will get some match time on court before then.

Djokovic is currently set to play alongside fellow Serbian Olga Danilovic in the US Open’s revamped mixed doubles event, which will be held from August 19-20.

The Serbian duo were among the pairs to receive a wildcard into the 16-player draw.

Read Next: Who has qualified for the ATP Finals? Sinner joins Alcaraz in exclusive club