Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal from the 2025 Toronto Masters ensured that none of the Big Three have featured at the Canadian Open since 2019.

At least one of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer played in every edition of the Canadian Open held between 2002 and 2019.

The men’s and women’s singles tournaments at the Canadian Open, which was first held in 1881, alternate between Toronto and Montreal each year.

Here, we look at the legendary trio’s history in Canada.

Roger Federer

On his Canadian Open debut in 2000, an unseeded Roger Federer fell in the opening round in Toronto to Lleyton Hewitt in three sets.

The Swiss icon amassed a 35-10 (77.8%) record from his 12 appearances at the Canadian Masters.

Federer claimed two titles at the event, both of which came in Toronto, having beaten Andy Roddick 7-5, 6-3 in the 2004 final and Richard Gasquet 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the 2006 final.

The 20-time major champion was also a four-time runner-up in Canada, losing Montreal finals in 2007 (to Novak Djokovic) and 2017 (to Alexander Zverev), and Toronto finals in 2010 (to Andy Murray) and 2014 (to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga).

His last match in Canada was his defeat to Zverev in the 2017 Montreal championship match.

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal played the Canadian Open for the first time in 2004, and like Federer, he fell in the first round in three sets to Lleyton Hewitt in Toronto.

The great Spaniard went on to compile a 38-8 (82.6%) record from his 13 campaigns at the tournament.

Nadal secured five titles in Canada, with three coming in Montreal (2005, 2013 and 2019) and two in Toronto (2008 and 2018).

He won all five of his finals at the event, beating Andre Agassi (2005), Nicolas Kiefer (2008), Milos Raonic (2013), Stefanos Tsitsipas (2018) and Daniil Medvedev (2019).

The 22-time Grand Slam titlist’s last match in Canada was his triumph over Medvedev in the 2019 Montreal final.

Novak Djokovic

On his Canadian Open main draw debut in 2007, Novak Djokovic lifted the trophy in Montreal, defeating Federer in a thrilling three-set final after wins over Rafael Nadal and Andy Roddick in the previous two rounds.

The Serbian legend holds a 37-7 (84.1%) record from his 11 appearances in Canada.

Djokovic has won four titles, with the first two in Montreal (2007 and 2011) and the latter two in Toronto (2012 and 2016).

Following his maiden triumph, Djokovic downed Mardy Fish (2011), Richard Gasquet (2012) and Kei Nishikori (2016) in his other title matches. He was also a runner-up in Montreal in 2015, losing to Andy Murray.

In his last match at the event, the 24-time major winner was beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round in Toronto in 2018.

